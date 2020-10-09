Who says new parents can't enjoy some romance? Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had their first date night as parents after welcoming their baby girl in late September, and it was adorably low-key. On Oct. 8, Hadid took to her IG Stories to share pics and vids from their at-home dinner date, which included browned sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta that Hadid made herself following Half Baked Harvest's recipe. The last pic in the series included the finished product, as well as the caption, "mom & dad's first date night. she's in the other room w Oma but miss her sm lol."

A source for E! News reportedly claimed Hadid and Malik are currently staying with Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, on the Hadid's family farm in Pennsylvania, which is also where Hadid reportedly gave birth. "They feel peaceful staying there for now," the insider reportedly claimed on Oct. 3. "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately." Apparently, the baby's "Oma" has been "helping them tremendously." The source reportedly added, "She is their built-in nurse and they are so grateful to have her." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Hadid and Malik for comment on the claims but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

@gigihadid / Instagram

Before news of her pregnancy broke, Hadid spoke about how much she enjoyed staying at her family's farm during an March 2020 interview for Harper's Bazaar. "The farm has really made me remember, and bring back to my life, my most simple pleasures," she said. "It's allowed me to fill my days off with the little things that make me happy, like art, gardening, yoga, cooking, being outside, and spending time with my loved ones and animals without having to worry about things like what I'm wearing or how my hair looks, or being photographed or seen that day." Um, can I come visit?

According to the source for E! News, the two reportedly plan on staying in Pennsylvania with their daughter for the foreseeable future. "Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom," the insider reportedly claimed. "The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom."

And apparently, she's doing well enough to whip up an impressive meal in the kitchen for her and Malik. Keep up the good work, you two.