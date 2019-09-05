Meeting your partner's family is always a big deal in a relationship. It's a bigger deal when you meet them at some sort of large family gathering. And, it's even bigger when you and your partner are both celebrities. So, the news that Gigi Hadid brought Tyler Cameron to her grandma's funeral is good evidence that things are getting pretty serious between the new couple. The former Bachelorette contestant was spotted with the supermodel at the funeral of her grandmother Ans van den Herik in The Netherlands.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Tyler and Gigi appear to be holding each other close while dressed in all black for the funeral, which was held on Sept. 5 in Rotterdam, South Holland. The rest of the Hadid family appear in the photos as well, including her sister Bella and her brother Anwar and his girlfriend Dua Lipa. Their mother Yolanda was also there with her new beau Joseph Jingoli. Based on Gigi's several Instagram tributes to her grandmother, t's clear that van den Herik was a true matriarch to Gigi and the rest of the family. In one post, Gigi wrote:

OUR QUEEN ANGEL fought cancer six times in her life with courage, strength, and grace while being the greatest mother and grandmother. She is an honorable guide we will carry with us forever. We love you more than words, our beautiful wonderful Oma.

Gigi must be pretty serious about Tyler since she wanted to included him in such a meaningful family gathering. They've yet to publicly comment on their relationship, but there have been several public sightings that all point to the fact that the couple is going strong. According to Us Weekly, Gigi brought him to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at The Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea hotel on Aug. 26. A source told Us Weekly:

Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck. They were inseparable. [Tyler] really seemed to fit in with her friend group.”

Before the VMAs, the two have been spotted around New York City on several occasions. After an Aug. 4 date at Dumbo House in Brooklyn, a source told E! News:

They met for drinks and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation. They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other.

It seems like their relationship has gotten deeper over the course of the last month since Tyler is getting more involved in Gigi's family life. Not only did he attend her grandma's funeral with her, but he's also getting closer to her family on social media. Gigi's sister Bella recently followed Tyler on Instagram. A seal of approval from a sibling means a whole lot, especially when the sisters are as close as Gigi and Bella are. It seems like Tyler and Gigi are getting more and more serious each day, and it won't be long before they publicly acknowledge their relationship themselves.