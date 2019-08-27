Tyler Cameron's public dates with Gigi Hadid may have taken him out of the running to be the next Bachelor, but he seems to be doing just fine. Since their first date in early August, they've been photographed together several times in New York City, and it seems pretty clear he's moved on from his Hannah Brown heartbreak. So much so, that Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron's reported VMAs after-party date sounds better than anything The Bachelor producers could have planned.

This news comes just days after fans first began to speculate that Hadid might have taken Tyler C. as her date to the actual MTV Video Music Awards. A photo of the reported seating chart for the event leaked on Twitter, and it showed an empty seat next to Hadid's photo, potentially indicating a plus on. Instead, Hadid walked the red carpet with her sister, Bella Hadid, and sat with her and Halsey during the show. As for the after party, "It was a fun, intimate group," a source reportedly told E! News. "Gigi's friends seem very familiar with Tyler and comfortable around him. He and Gigi were touchy feely and very cute all night." (Elite Daily has reached out to reps for both Hadid and Tyler C. regarding the after party and did not hear back in time for publication).

According to E! News, Hadid and Tyler C. reportedly attended the Republic Records party and hung out with none other than Taylor Allison Swift. NBD! A source reportedly told E! News that Tyler C. got a pretty special greeting from the queen of pop. "Taylor greeted him with a big hug," the source reportedly said. Sounds like a pretty great Monday night, if you ask me. The maybe-couple also reportedly shared a kiss, which isn't necessarily something you do in public if you're trying to keep your relationship on the low-low. Could they be ready to make a public (actually public, not paparazzi) appearance soon?

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Who knows what's next for Tyler C. and Hadid? The pair have kept a relatively "low" profile since Tyler C.'s official exit from the The Bachelorette, and neither one has opened up about whether or not they're actually dating. Still, just like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, it seems a little obvious that something is going on between these two. After all, they've already been spotted on vacation together, and according to a reported source at Hollywood Life, Gigi introduced Tyler C. to her mom, Yolanda Hadid, at her family's farm in Pennsylvania on the week of Aug. 12. If you're keeping track, their first date was Aug. 4. Just goes to show, there is no perfect timeline when it comes to love! The heart wants what it wants, y'all, and in this case, both Hadid and Tyler C. are two lucky ducks.

Here's hoping fans see lots more from Hadid and Tyler in the months (or years, perhaps?) to come! Only time will tell what their relationship will look like, but one thing's for sure: They are the gift that keeps on giving, and I can't wait to see what happens next.