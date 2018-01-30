I don't even have a small idea of what it's like to be in a family of literal supermodels. The Hadid family is full of them. There's the mom, there's the two sisters, and there's the little brother. What do you call a group of supermodels? A gaggle? Whatever. I'm here to tell you sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid posed together in a nude photo and it's... something. Now, Gigi and Bella Hadid's nude photo for British Vogue is being accused of Photoshop, and I don't know how to feel. Can Vogue do something wrong?! It's freaking Vogue.

Elite Daily reached out to Bella and Gigi Hadid's teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Listen, I'm not here to pick a fight. In fact, I want the exact opposite of a fight with the largest fashion magazine in the world. But, I can't protect you, Vogue, from the angry folks on Twitter. After the Hadid sisters' sultry photo was shared across social media, the magazine immediately received some serious backlash. That's because, according to fans, it sort of looks like they went a smidgen overboard with the editing.

Fans immediately commented on Bella's facial features in the photo and suggested they were morphed as part of the editing process.

Take a look.

A little off, right? I have my own theories about Bella's suspiciously long arm, but that's not what everyone else is keying into. Fans are mostly upset about her face.

According to Twitter, some people think she doesn't look like herself at all and the retouching took away parts of her distinctive facial features.

Others think they tweaked the shape of Gigi's face, too.

Overall, the feedback has been... not great.

The Hadid sisters haven't commented on how they feel about the Photoshop rumors, and TBH, I bet they don't care.

According to Vogue, the shoot took place in New York City, where both sisters have apartments. The pictures were taken by Steven Meisel, and the photo shoot marks Gigi and Bella's first time being on a cover together.

If you think there's any competition between these two, you're wrong. Gigi told Vogue,

She’s [Bella] one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for. She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her.

On Instagram, British Vogue captioned the cover photo,

As the fashion industry's most in-demand sisters, we're more familiar seeing @gigihadid and @bellahadidapart than together. However, the sisters unite for the March 2018 issue of #NewVogue, on newsstands February 2. Photographed by #StevenMeisel, styled by #JoeMcKenna

Gigi also shared her personal cover on social media. She wrote,

Very honored to be your March cover girl @britishvogue@edward_enninfulwith my sissy @bellahadid on a second cover, both by our beloved - the one&only #StevenMeisel !! thank you thank you thank you xxxxxxxx (on stands Friday, February 2nd!) #NewVogue

Of course, Bella echoed a similar sentiment and shared her own cover, too. In her caption, she mentioned how "similar" she and Gigi really are.

My @BritishVogue cover! All my love to you sweet, sweet @edward_enninful and all at @britishvoguefor having my beautiful sissy @gigihadidand I share the March cover showing how similar we really are. Shot by our beloved and adored #SteveMeisel wearing @versace_official Thank you @patmcgrathreal@guidopalau for your unwavering attention on set and #JoeMckenna for always perfecting the look. Thank you xx (Out on stands Feb 2nd!)

Life, and modeling, and fashion, and social media, and fame are weird things, right?

You can pick up a copy of the magazine on stand Feb. 2, and sort out your own feelings about the photo.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.