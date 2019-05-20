Guess what? It's time for one of the most controversial zodiac signs to shine. Like it or not, Gemini season 2019 is officially upon us as of May 21, and this is going to be an energy shakeup you'll definitely appreciate. Sure, I might be biased because I'm a Gemini, but I promise I'm telling the truth — this is going to be a downright gorgeous time.

Gemini season is a time to forgo the rules, let go of your inhibitions, and try something new just for the thrill of it. After all, this is the dual-sided mutable air sign we're talking about here and there is no space for being rigid or close-minded. Instead, Gemini will encourage us all to take a look at both perspectives. Listen to what the angel and the devil on your shoulder have to say. Allow a little mischief into your life, because you can't learn all there is to learn unless you embrace the dark side every once in a while. Remember that Gemini is Hermes in Greek mythology, and Hermes was the only god who was allowed to visit the underworld. This energy is meant to reveal just how many shades of color exist in your world. Nothing is rarely ever simply black or white.

My favorite way to think of Gemini is by thinking about Peter Pan's Tinkerbell. She can be just as sweet as she can be naughty, and that's what makes her so lovable. Do yourself a favor and embrace the Tinkerbell living inside you.

Loosen Up And Let Your Personality Bloom Like A Flower

There's no other way to slice it: Gemini season starts with a bang. Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — is Gemini's ruler, and on the same day the sun enters Gemini (just three hours later, to be exact), Mercury also enters Gemini. This really jumpstarts the season in a beautiful way and you'll suddenly feel like your mind is working more efficiently and brilliant ideas are sprouting from within.

Some people say Gemini is fickle and changeable like it's totally a bad thing, but this energy can truly break down inhibiting barriers and allow you to see just what you're capable of. During Gemini season, it would be a travesty to stay married to an idea that prevents further creativity from flowing. Take a look at all the many aspects to your personality and let each of them have their day in the sun. Don't be rigid. Embrace flexibility and versatility!

Stay Open-Minded And Connect Intellectually With Others

Gemini is symbolized by the twins in astrology, meaning that this is the only zodiac sign with actual people as their representation. This makes it the most people-oriented zodiac sign of them all, which is why Gemini season is such a great time to get to know others and exchange ideas. The social energy will feel beyond galvanizing and stimulating, so don't keep your genius all to yourself. This is when you're meant to appreciate how beautiful it is to be human and connect with other people.

With a new moon in Gemini on June 4 forming an overwhelming and beautiful conjunction with expansive Jupiter, the social stimulus will wash over you like a wonderful wave, and you'll feel so abundant in the relationships you have. There is knowledge and connection everywhere. Let it guide you forward.

Catch A Glimpse Of Your Destiny And Focus On The Big Picture

There is a seriously positive force fueling Gemini season for one major reason: Neptune — planet of dreams and spiritual creativity — forms a trine with the north node. This will cast light upon your life path and help you make the right decisions that coincide with your soul purpose. This is because the north node represents the energy we're all trying to move towards. If you make choices with the north node in mine, you'll always make the right choices.

With a full moon in adventurous Sagittarius on June 17, you're being pulled away from the irrelevant details so that you can bear witness to the big picture. Nothing is perfect, and when you take a step back and look at the whole story, it's often far more meaningful than you realized before.