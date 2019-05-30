The Game of Thrones series finale has finally revealed the fate of all the show's characters and answered the long-running question of who would end up on the Iron Throne. While the ending came as a shock to most fans, one of the stars of the show actually saw it coming all the way back in 2015. Game of Thrones star Finn Jones predicted the show's ending four years before the final season aired, and the accuracy in his prediction is honestly kind of scary.

Spoiler alert: Don't read on if you have not watched the Game of Thrones series finale yet. Last week, an old interview resurfaced in which Gwendoline Christie accurately predicted that Bran Stark would wind up being the king at the end of Game of Thrones. That was some impressive foresight, but Finn Jones took his predictions a step further, and wound up getting even more details about the series finale correct in a Vulture interview from 2015. Jones gave the interview while Season 5 was still in the middle of airing, meaning that his character of Loras Tyrell was still a season and a half away from dying in Cersei's wildfire explosion in the Season 6 finale.

So, four years before the final season aired on HBO, Finn Jones had predicted that Bran Stark would become king, the Iron Throne would be destroyed, and who some of the members of Bran's Small Council would be. He even kind of predicted Sansa Stark declaring the North's independence from the rest of the Westeros. Check out what he said in the 2015 interview:

You need to get rid of that Throne. That’s what I’d like to see at the end of the series, but that’s very utopian. We’ll see ... My hope for Westeros is that Bran dissolves the Iron Throne; he gives the power back to the individual realms. Him, his Small Council, which would be Brienne, Tyrion, and maybe some of the Tyrells, because I’m biased. But they try to keep the peace, after this devastating war has struck Westeros and killed a lot of people.

Wow... OK, maybe Finn Jones was the actual Three-Eyed Rave all along, because that is an almost entirely accurate description of where things ended up!

Of course, there are a few things he got wrong. Bran was not the one to dissolve the Iron Throne, that was Daenerys' dragon Drogon, and although Bran does allow Sansa to regain independence for Winterfell, the rest of the six realms still remain under the authority of the Iron Throne. Finn Jones did correctly predict that Tyrion and Brienne would be in Bran's Small Council, but he was wrong about any Tyrells being represented (or even surviving to the end of the series). But despite these errors, it is still a pretty impressive and mostly accurate prediction.

Sadly, Finn Jones was not able to gloat about his prescient abilities to the rest of the cast and crew during Season 8 production since his character died two seasons earlier, but it must have been a real kick for him to watch the series finale and see all his predictions coming true.