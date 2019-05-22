Gwendoline Christie Low-Key Predicted The 'Game Of Thrones' Ending Years Ago

The Game of Thrones series finale threw a lot of fans for a loop, but there is one person who saw the correct ending coming years ago. Since the finale aired, an old interview with Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth on the show, has resurfaced, in which she shockingly correctly predicts who will end up on the Iron Throne. Yep — Gwendoline Christie low-key predicted the Game of Thrones ending two years before the finale episode ever aired.

Spoiler alert: This post will contain spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale, "The Iron Throne." Back before the seventh season of Game of Thrones had even begun airing in the summer of 2017, Extra host Mario Lopez posed the fandom's biggest question to stars Gwendoline Christie and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: Who do you think will end up on the Iron Throne? Coster-Waldau responded that Daenerys Targaryen and the Night King felt like the two best bets, which was definitely the most reasonable answer at the time, but Christie said that those endings felt too obvious. Instead, Christie threw out a more unexpected Iron Throne winner, Bran Stark... and as it turns out, she was right! Christie said:

But don't you think it's going to be someone out of left field? Don't you feel that those seem like the obvious choices, and what we know about the show is that it constantly surprises you. So I'm wondering if it might be Bran. Just because we keep seeing the world from his perspective, don't we?

Sure enough, in the finale episode, Bran Stark winds up being selected to take over as the king of Westeros after Daenerys' untimely death and Tyrion making a rousing speech in his favor. The ending shocked many viewers, but one of the clues to Bran eventually becoming king that has been cited by fans is exactly what Gwendoline Christie pointed out in her response years ago: much of the story is told from Bran's perspective, especially early on when the show first began.

Then again, a number of other fans have called out the ending as not making sense, and those fans will still enjoy the video of Gwendoline Christie and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for Coster-Waldau's response to his co-star's unexpected theory, as he immediately shoots it down saying "No, it doesn't make sense." Check out the 2-year-old video for yourself below:

extratv on YouTube

At the time of that video interview, Gwendoline Christie and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau were promoting the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premiered a few days afterwards. The show then took a nearly two-year break to produce its six-episode final season, which just concluded this past Sunday night. As Christie predicted before ever reading the script for Season 8, Bran certainly did end up on the Iron Throne. As for her own character, Brienne of Tarth wound up fulfilling her dream of becoming a knight, but was then left brokenhearted after Jaime Lannister left her for his sister after the two knights finally hooked up. Christie probably did not predict that ending for Brienne...