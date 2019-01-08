The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones may contain less episodes than all the rest, but according to HBO chief Richard Plepler, each episode feels like its own movie rather than an episode of television. As if the high fantasy series did not already feel cinematic enough, it sounds like the story of Westeros will be going out with the full big-picture experience six times over. So definitely start stocking up on popcorn now, because Game of Thrones Season 8 is like six movies.

HBO chief Richard Plepler spilled some new details about the final season of Game of Thrones while at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening. The network CEO revealed to Variety that he has seen the full season and it did not feel like he was watching television:

It’s a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, "I’m watching a movie." They knew the bar was high. They’ve exceeded the bar. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.

This statement echoes past statements about how showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would be approaching the show's final season. Before Season 8 production began, HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed that there was an urge to end Game of Thrones with a proper movie, but they instead opted to make each of the six episodes in its farewell season feel like its own movie.

The cinematic angle also falls in line with reports that fans have been hearing about the rumored length of the final six episodes of Game of Thrones. Actor Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont, referred to the six episodes as each being "feature-length" in an interview last summer. Fans have sleuthed out that each Season 8 episode may be considerably longer than any past episode of the series, with estimates going up to about 90 minutes in length.

That beefed-up episode length should come as a relief to fans who may have been upset to find out that Season 8 will only consist of six episodes, which is the lowest episode count of any Game of Thrones season. Still, if the six episodes are all movie-length as they're rumored to be, then the final season would actually be about as long as past seasons.

And this new confirmation that the final six episodes feel like movies was not the only big revelation that Game of Thrones gave us on Golden Globes night. HBO unveiled the first bit of footage from Season 8 during the awards show. The network included a quick clip of Sansa Stark bequeathing her kingdom of Winterfell to Daenerys Targaryen in a montage of all of its returning shows in 2019.

And after a completely Game of Thrones-less 2018, the long wait for the new season is finally almost over. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO sometime in April.