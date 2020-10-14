Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities have banded together to help raise money for those affected by the virus and bring awareness to the steps society can take to slow its spread. Other famous faces have continued to entertain people as a way to help them cope with the ongoing stress these uncertain times have brought. Gal Gadot, for one, joined forces with a number of celebs in March to collab on a virtual rendition of John Lennon's peace anthem "Imagine," but the video didn't sit well with everyone. Months later, the actress spoke out, and Gal Gadot's response to backlash over her "Imagine" video is understanding.

In case you missed it, Gadot enlisted her famous friends, including Natalie Portman, Jamie Dornan, Jimmy Fallon, Zoë Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Amy Adams, James Marsden, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman, Sia, Maya Rudolph, and more, to sing a line from Lennon's famous song about world peace. The message of the song made sense, but many viewers criticized the fact that these celebrities were all filming from their picturesque homes while singing about imagining a better world.

“Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed,” Gadot explained in the November issue of Vanity Fair. “I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.”

Further defending her decision to make the video, Gadot shared:

I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen [Wiig]. Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.

Gadot isn't the first celeb to speak out about the backlash they faced for posting the video. In April, Dornan told the Tea With Me podcast: "I’ll tell you what the problem was. I literally did mine in the toilet of my house. Quite clearly, some people had escaped to their second home. There’s too much acreage in the background, too many beautiful trees swaying in the background, clearly in front of an ocean, that sort of craic."

It's clear Gadot understands why people reacted the way they did, but she also knows she made the video with nothing but good intentions, and hopefully her explanation will help others see that, too.