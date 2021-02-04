You can upgrade your usual Valentine's Day chocolates with a savory new meal that's here just in time for the holiday. If you're planning on celebrating the holiday from home, you can impress your partner or BFF (or yourself) with Fuku's Rose Gold Chicken Sandwich meal for Valentine's Day on Uber Eats. The limited-edition bite is available exclusively via delivery and will make your Valentine's Day extra AF.

American Express unveiled details about the Rose Gold meal on Thursday, Feb. 4. The brand is releasing the bite with Uber Eats as part of the special Rose Gold Meal to celebrate the addition of the brand's Rose Gold card as an option for American Express Gold Card members. The Rose Gold design, which was initially released in 2018, will join the brand's permanent lineup.

You don't need an AmEx to get the the Rose Gold Meal, though. It comes in a festive pink box that reads "Love at First Bite," and features Fuku's Knockout Sando, which is a gold-dusted spicy chicken sandwich. The bite features crispy habanero-brined chicken breast, seasoned shredded cabbage, knockout sauce, pickles, and Martin's potato roll. The sandwich bun will even be stamped with Valentine's Day messages such as "XOXO," "Be Mine," and "I'm Yours," just like the OG conversational candy hearts from your childhood.

Courtesy of American Express

To complete the meal, you'll receive a can of White Grape Soda, a non-alcoholic pink bubbly from United Sodas of America, with an "XOXO" cup sleeve, a custom lavender-vanilla candle from C&E Craft Co. that says "You Light Up My Life," and a rose gold sugar cookie from Tiny Kitchen Treats. Yes, the meal is extra AF, but Valentine's Day is the perfect time to go all out.

You can order the meal from Fuku via Uber Eats on Feb. 13 and 14 at participating locations in New York and LA. It'll cost you $15 for the complete Rose Gold Meal, and it'll only be available while supplies last.

In addition to the glitzy meal, the American Express is kicking off the comeback of the Rose Gold Card design with $120 credit for American Express Gold Card members, which you can use toward your Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the United States. Other Gold Card benefits you can take advantage of include as 4x Membership Rewards points when ordering takeout or delivery, 4x Membership Rewards points at U.S. supermarkets, and more.

