If your snack senses have been tingling for something new and exciting, I have good news for you. Frito-Lay, the company behind Lay's, Fritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Doritos, and Sun Chips has released a new line-up of snacks that will make your mouth water. Frito-Lay's new Cheetos and Doritos Flavor Shots are the snack you'll be craving all year, plus they feature one returning flavor you'll be excited to see again.

PepsiCo, Frito-Lay's parent company, shared a press release on Tuesday, March 7, revealing the launch of Frito-Lay's new Flavor Shots. The press release detailed the nature of these new snacks saying that they're "conveniently packaged in a portable pouch that fits perfectly in your hand, cup holder or pocket." Oh, and they're perfect for "on-the-go snacking."

The Flavor Shots themselves come in four flavors — one Cheetos flavor and three Doritos flavors. One of the flavors, Cheetos Flamin' Hot Asteroids, was a previous fan-favorite that took a bit of a hiatus. Now, the Flamin' Hot Asteroids are back in portable pouch form, each bag containing one serving of the spicy, crunchy Cheetos balls.

The three new Doritos flavors include Nacho Cheese Nuts, Flaming Hot Nacho Cheese Nuts, and Fiery Habanero. While the Cheetos are described as "flavored corn puffs," the two nacho Doritos flavors are coated peanuts, and Fiery Habanero is described as a "corn snack." Honestly, it sounds like so much snack goodness is coming.

According to the PepsiCo press release, the bags are on shelves nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.19 per bag.

The release of the Flavor Shots line and the return of Cheetos Flamin' Hot Asteroids comes with a lot of excitement from snack fans on Twitter, like user @princesserikaa_ who tweeted, "Where can I find the Cheetos flavor shots? Asking for me."

PepsiCo's Frito-Lay has had a busy year so far. Doritos released its Flamin' Hot Nacho flavor in early January 2019, offering a combination of the "hot and spicy flavor of flamin' hot and the timeless flavor of original nacho cheese," per a press release. The first bite of the bold, red chip launches Doritos lovers into a world of spicy nacho goodness and the spiciness lingers for quite some time, perfect for fans of flamin' hot snacks. The product's description on the Target website also suggests pairing the chip with salsa or queso dip for the ultimate snack experience.

A few weeks after the lunch of Flamin' Hot Doritos, KFC started testing its Cheetos Chicken Sandwich in Greensboro, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; Roanoke, Virginia; Richmond, Virginia, and Greenville, Georgia. Yes, you read that right, KFC tested a fried chicken sandwich made with actual Cheetos wedged between the meat and hamburger buns and chicken coated in actual Cheeto sauce. Who needs a slice of American or cheddar cheese on your chicken sandwich when you have an entire layer of Cheetos? Also, fingers crossed for that wide release, y'all.

With this kind of action in the first three months of 2019, there's no doubt that Frito-Lay will keep innovating and growing in the snack department, so make sure to enjoy the return of Cheetos Flamin' Hot Asteroids and other Flavor Shots snacks before something even bigger comes along.