While most people assume that summer is just bikini season, ice cream season, or strawberry season, I really feel like summer is 100 percent rosé season. I mean really, it's a mere fact of life, you guys. And to kick off summer (aka rosé season), FreshDirect and FoodKick's rosé sale is finally here, so you can get discounts on 50 different types of wine. Summer wine nights on the rooftop are about to get exponentially more lit, I can already feel it.

According to a press release, popular grocery delivery service, FreshDirect, as well as its same-day delivery service, FoodKick, are having a giant summer sale on rosé wine, where wines and spirits are provided by FreshDirect Wines & Spirits, which is probably the best news I've yet to hear all day. For the week between Sunday, June 17 and Sunday, June 24, customers will be able get snag 50 different bottles of rosé for up to 15 percent off each. The sale, cleverly titled, "50 Shades of Rosé Sale," (which is the cutest thing ever) will also include group deals on certain types of wines, such as two for $24, two for $40, and even four for $40. It's not too shabby, if you ask me. My wallet is ready.

The cheapest bottle of rosé on the list will cost a mere $5.39 (oh my god, amazing), while the most expensive will go for a really-not-so-expensive $49.49. So if you were looking to stock up on pink wine for the summer, the time is near.

This list of on-sale rosé was meticulously curated by FreshDirect's team of in-house wine and spirits experts, according to the press release. The team tasted over 250 types of rosé before picking the 50 that customers will be able to choose from on the list. The list is based on which wines give the best value, packaging, and quality, and if you're interested in reading about their top ten favorites, make sure to check it out on their blog — it's quite fascinating. Spoiler: Damn Good Rosé and Chateau Les Bormettes Cotes de Provence Rosé box are both up there! Let us take a moment and praise the wine gods. Thank you.

If you're looking to get a keg full of rosé, on the other hand, Long Island-based company, Bridge Lane Wine sells a rosé keg that serves a 130 whopping glasses. If you do the math, that comes out to 26 bottles, so um, wow. It's a pretty worthwhile addition to any beach party, rooftop soiree, and park picnic, if you ask me. Bridge Lane also sells kegs that serve chardonnay, white merlot, sauvignon blanc, and even red blend, if you're not about pink wine. Make sure to save up beforehand, though, because each keg costs $240. But if you think about it, that means each glass comes out to about $2.30... so again, it's a good deal (in the long run).

Even Olive Garden is hopping aboard the rosé train. Yep, you heard that correctly. On Tuesday, May 29, the carbo-loading haven will be releasing an exclusive house rosé wine to their menus, called the Head To Head Rosé. It comes all the way from Tuscany, Italy's Rocca delle Macíe winery, and was created by wine-loving sibs, Giulia and Andrea Zingarelli. Head To Head also gives customers the best bang for their buck, with a glass starting out at $6.50, and a bottle starting at $23. It's totally worth trekking to the Garden for, in my opinion — especially if you love breadsticks as much as I do.

I never read 50 Shades Of Grey, but I can definitely get down with 50 Shades of Rosé. Not only are the bottles cheap, but this list is literally the best of the best... and each bottle is sent right to your door. If you couldn't tell, I'm psyched about this, so make sure to check it out when it rolls around.