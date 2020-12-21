It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially if you're watching Freeform. The popular channel is the mecca of all things holiday movies, which is why it pulled out all the stops for the big day. One quick peek at Freeform’s Christmas Day 2020 movie schedule shows it's exactly what Santa ordered to cap what's been one of the strangest years ever.

Since 2020's been tough for many, it makes sense the channel would showcase feel good films that aren't too heavy on Christmas Day. Expect a mix of old-timey hits like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and funny, modern-ish faves like The Santa Clause and Home Alone. Whether you're cuddled up with family or having a solo holiday, these flicks will make you feel warm and nostalgic. Here's the full schedule for Christmas Day:

7:00 a.m. ET – The Simpsons - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. ET – The Santa Clause

12:30 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 2

2:30 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:30 p.m. ET – Frosty the Snowman

5:00 p.m. ET – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:00 p.m. ET – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. ET – The Simpsons

Chances are you've already been hitting up Freeform to get your fill of holiday cheer. Since "25 Days of Christmas" first became a staple in 1996, the month-long movie marathon has been integral to getting viewers ready for the holly jolliest day of the year. With Christmas 2020 looking different for many, Freeform’s Christmas Day schedule is full of lighthearted content to lift you up.

Start the day laughing with The Simpsons before working your way through The Santa Clause series. As the evening winds down and you wake up from a cookie-induced nap, watch Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara shine in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Finally, you get to close out Dec. 25 with more giggles from The Simpsons after a day full of nostalgic classics and good laughs.

If you don't have Freeform on TV (and you're unable to log in through your ex's mom's BFF's TV provider on Freeform's website), you can stream the channel on the Freeform app or through Hulu.