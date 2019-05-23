Some retailers rarely offer widespread markups on their offerings, which makes their rare blowout discount events all the more exciting. Free People's Memorial Day sale is one such event, and trust me when I say it's one you don't want to miss! The arbiter of all things boho cool is offering a seriously good discount on an array of products that span across all categories, so if you've been looking to infuse your summer wardrobe with some free spirited styles, now's the time to shop for them.

Head to freepeople.com and you'll see a banner advertising their Long Weekend Sale. Comprised of 262 items ranging from dresses to sunnies to denim to jewelry to swimwear to shoes and more, it includes everything you'll need for upcoming music festivals, beach parties, brunches, and beyond. The best part? Each item is being slashed to a whopping 40% off, so go ahead and let yourself go a little wild with a pre-summer shopping spree. In my opinion, you can't go wrong with buying pretty much anything from Free People — it's all so, so good. But I picked out 10 extra stellar options from the sale that you absolutely can't miss below — happy perusing!

Gild Trip

Seashells Dangle Earrings $32 $19.20 | Free People Buy Now

Who knew pukka shells and gold would be a match made in heaven? These beachy earrings can be dressed up or down with ease and are the perfect accessory for your next vacation.

In Full Bloom

My Vibe Midi Dress $198 $118.80 | Free People Buy Now

This dress is giving off major '70s vibes thanks to its oversize floral print and looks uber comfy to boot.

Round and Round

Raffia Circle Tote $89.95 $53.97 | Free People Buy Now

Circular straw totes might be the bag of summer 2019, and I am here for them! They pair excellently with all florals or anything boho and come in ample monotone or rainbow variations.

Ready, Set, Go

Addicted To You Set $168 $100.80 | Free People Buy Now

Buying sets as opposed to separates makes getting dressed so much easier! This co-ord is all kinds of cool thanks to its colorful abstract pattern and gathered skirt. It's a work of sartorial art.

Coming Up Daisies

Daisy Print Triangle Bandana $18 $10.80 | Free People Buy Now

Perfect for music festivals and days spent roof hopping alike.

Rose Colored Glasses

Lily Round Sunglasses $25 $15 | Free People Buy Now

Because why wouldn't you want to experience the world through a light pink tint?

Graphic Design

The Divine One-Piece Swimsuit $250 $150 | Free People Buy Now

Is this the one-piece of my wildest dreams?! Everything about it is perfect, from its slime green torso detail to the black and white stripes peeping out around the leg holes to its sporty silhouette. It's bold, unexpected, and exactly what I want to wear for my next beach day.

Buckle Up

Beach Flower Belt Bag $48 $28.80 | Free People Buy Now

Another piece that's perfect for festivals but also for days when you don't want to worry about keeping track of a purse. It's just big enough for your credit card and some chapstick, AKA summer necessities.

Tangerine Dream

FP One Caraway Lace Set $228 $136.80 | Free People Buy Now

This two-in-one comes in the form of shorts and a cascading top. Wear them together like above for a bright head-to-toe look or mix and match them with other fun silhouettes and textures.

Home on the Range

Dream State Clog $138 $82.80 | Free People Buy Now

Hard need.