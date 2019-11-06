Forever 21's Ugly Holiday Sweaters Are So Good & They Help You Give Back
The holiday season is all about giving back — and attending ugly sweater parties, of course. While some live for the chance to don festive evening wear to holiday soirées, many see December as the start of ugly sweater season, and Forever 21's ugly holiday sweaters are some of the best on the market. Plus, the retailer is donating to charity for every single sweater purchased, so whether you want a classic, stylish, or punny fit, shopping Forever 21's lineup is the move.
Turns out, an ugly sweater can lead to a beautiful opportunity to help others. From Nov. 2 through Dec. 31, Forever 21 will donate $1 from every ugly sweater purchase to the Girls and Boys Clubs of America, with a minimum donation of $25,000. Chances are, you've already RSVP'd Yes to an ugly sweater party or two, so if you haven't already secured your look, shopping Forever 21's options is the way to go. They've got sweaters for women, men, and children in sizes small through 3X, and no matter your taste, there's something for everyone to love.
If you prefer classic ugly sweaters, styles like the Christmas Tree Light-Up Sweater Dress ($35, Forever 21) and the Plus Size Santa Suit Graphic Sweater ($30, Forever 21) will catch your eye:
However, there are also a ton of punny options, like the I Like Big Bulbs Graphic Sweater ($25, Forever 21) and the Plus Size Fleece Navidad Graphic Sweater ($28, Forever 21), which double as conversation-starters:
If you're hoping for an Instagram photo opp at the party, more stylish options like the Candy Cane Crop Top & Skirt Set ($35, Forever 21) and the Plus Size Snowman Sweater Dress ($35, Forever 21) will be right up your alley:
All that said, I'd argue the best pick of all is the Jingle Bells Christmas Sweater ($25, Forever 21), with a mirror that allows anyone to be the elf on your sweater:
The above are just a handful of the cute options available online. To get in on the action, check out Forever 21's entire ugly sweater collection now.