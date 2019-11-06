Forever 21's Ugly Holiday Sweaters Are So Good & They Help You Give Back

The holiday season is all about giving back — and attending ugly sweater parties, of course. While some live for the chance to don festive evening wear to holiday soirées, many see December as the start of ugly sweater season, and Forever 21's ugly holiday sweaters are some of the best on the market. Plus, the retailer is donating to charity for every single sweater purchased, so whether you want a classic, stylish, or punny fit, shopping Forever 21's lineup is the move.

Turns out, an ugly sweater can lead to a beautiful opportunity to help others. From Nov. 2 through Dec. 31, Forever 21 will donate $1 from every ugly sweater purchase to the Girls and Boys Clubs of America, with a minimum donation of $25,000. Chances are, you've already RSVP'd Yes to an ugly sweater party or two, so if you haven't already secured your look, shopping Forever 21's options is the way to go. They've got sweaters for women, men, and children in sizes small through 3X, and no matter your taste, there's something for everyone to love.

All that said, I'd argue the best pick of all is the Jingle Bells Christmas Sweater ($25, Forever 21), with a mirror that allows anyone to be the elf on your sweater:

The above are just a handful of the cute options available online. To get in on the action, check out Forever 21's entire ugly sweater collection now.