Fila's Rugrats Sneakers Have Arrived To Make You Miss The '90s Even More

Lately, it seems that fashion and apparel brands have a thing for making us feel nostalgic for the '90s, whether they're resurrecting our favorite clothing brands and popping up with designs featuring everyone's absolute favorite '90s TV shows. The latest throwback collection that you'll want to cop ASAP? Fila's Rugrats Sneakers.

Last week, Fila and athletic wear retailer Champs Sports announced that they were joining forces to release an exclusive Rugrats-themed collection. The collection features three different sneakers designs, five t-shirt designs, and two sweatshirts that are all available now on the Champs Sports website.

Each piece in the collection is dotted with your favorite characters from the TV series — Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Angelica Pickles, Reptar, Spike, Kimi Finster, and Lil and Phil DeVille — all make cameos on the newly-released apparel.

As far as the footwear goes, Nickelodeon lovers can show their love for the Rugrats and choose from different sneaker designs on Fila's Ray Tracers, Disruptor IIs, and Original Fitness sneakers.

The Ray Tracers retail for $75 and are available in red, with Reptar making an appearance alongside the Fila logo. They also have a white sole with lime green accents throughout. The Disruptor IIs retail for $65, are available in white and feature both the Fila and Rugrats logos. Finishing off the collection are the Original Fitness sneakers that are on sale for $60, are navy blue with white soles and red laces, and feature Angelica, Tommy, Chuckie, Reptar, and Spike along the side of the shoe.

Of the apparel that is included in the collection, each t-shirt retails for $35, and there's a selection of navy blue, red, and white shirts with a variation of graphics. As for the sweatshirts, there is a red option and a navy blue option, and they both retail for $65 each. The navy blue sweatshirt features the Rugrats logo across the front of the sweatshirt in white and includes Angelica, Tommy, Chuckie, Reptar, and Spike down the length of the sleeve. The red option features the Fila logo on the front with Tommy and Chuckie hanging out in the letters.

As of right now, the new apparel and footwear collection is only available in men's sizes, but don't let that deter you from copping the merch and showing your Rugrats pride. The size chart on Fila's website can help you convert your sizes. And while there's no word yet on whether or not this collection is solely a special edition launch, or if it will become a permanent part of the Fila line, I recommend copping the goods ASAP, so you don't risk the chance of them selling out.

Maybe it's just me, but I don't think it's any coincidence that this new collaboration comes just a few months after Nickelodeon and Paramount announced that a new Rugrats movie and TV series are underway. If you plan on seeing the new movie on the big screen when it hits theaters in November 2020, go on and take advantage of this nostalgic collection so you can have merch to rock while watching your favorite toddlers on the big screen.