Fenty Beauty's Friends & Family Sale Features 20% Off, & It's Happening Now

It's not yet Thanksgiving, but I'm already giving thanks for Rihanna, because the Fenty Beauty Friends & Family Sale is helping me save BIG on some of my must-have makeup staples. Didn't hear the news? Allow me to fill you in so we can both save some coin: From now until midnight on October 24, Fenty Beauty will be offering shoppers 20% off their orders using code "VIP20." It's truly an occassion not to be missed!

I stalk the Fenty Beauty website at least once a week, so I'm shook to think I almost missed this sale. Can you imagine? I'd never recover. Rihanna is out here launching everything from lingerie to luxury fashion brands to literal picture books, but don't think for a second Fenty Beauty isn't her baby. She's always looking out for FB fans, too, which is why she's blessed us with a 20% off sale to delight in. Yup, she's a real one. New music would be the best possible gift, but a good sale isn't too shabby! I'll take what Rihanna gives me, OK? OK.

I already have the OG Gloss Bomb shade, "Fenty Glow," as well as pinky "Fu$$y" and pearly "Diamond Milk," so when I heard this new set included my fave — "Fu$$y," obvi — plus four new shades, I knew I had to buy.

Along with new products, I'll also be stocking up on my classic Fenty go-tos. I never want to be without my Match Stix Matte Skinstick in "Mocha" ($25, fentybeauty.com), and that's facts!

If you're still not using a cream contour product, then girl, it's time to upgrade. Use this 20% discount as the perfect opportunity!

This right here is luxury in a pan, don't you dare @ me!!! That sparkly platinum sheen is so darn good. I love Riri's highlighter duos, too, but she really outdid herself with the Diamond Bomb.

Jumping back to some of Fenty's newer launches, now's your chance to try out the Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler ($20, fentybeauty.com) if you haven't already:

The coolest part about this product is that it has a toothbrush-like comb on one end instead of a traditional spoolie, so you can really blend the product in with your brow hairs.

Last but not least, let me leave you with one more product worth snagging for 20% off. Heed my advice, do NOT sleep on the Invisimatte Blotting Powder ($32, fentybeauty.com)!

This highly underestimated little compact is my secret weapon when it comes to finding the perfect complexion balance between greasy and cakey. I can press this flashback-free powder into skin when I look a little oily, and boom! My skin totally resets, without looking like I piled on powder. To snag my secret fave and more amazing products for 20% off, hit up the Fenty Beauty website now.