Rihanna has started this week bearing gifts for her fans! No, it's not the long-awaited ninth studio album you've been waiting for, but something that could be just as gratifying for the time being. Rihanna's new photo autobiography is coming and it's looking like it's worth all the coins in your piggy bank.

On Oct. 7, Rihanna announced she's officially entered (and will probably dominate) yet another creative industry with the launch of a visual autobiography created in collaboration with Phaidon Press. For those who don't read (kidding), the company is a global publisher of books on art, architecture, design, fashion, travel, photography, popular culture, and now Rihanna.

The world's wealthiest female musician took to Instagram to reveal the new piece of art is self-titled Rihanna. "Over 5 years in the making... happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry!" she wrote under a compelling video that leafs through pages of what I can already tell is a visual masterpiece.

The book is described as a peek into Rihanna's world with stunning visual photography detailing her childhood in Barbados, travels during her world tours, iconic fashion moments, and private time with friends and family.

The 504-page book showcases intimate photographs of her life as an artist, performer, designer, and entrepreneur through 1,050 color images and 11 special inserts. There are even images that have never been published before. Gahhhhh! I can hardly contain myself.

The classic edition is $150 and includes a custom-dyed, hot pink cloth on the spine, the title silkscreened in white on the spine, and obviously a gorgeous photo of Rihanna on the front. If you've been wondering how to level up your coffee table, this is it, people.

However, for those who want just need more RiRi, let me introduce you to the Rihanna: Fenty x Phaidon Edition for $175. It features a completely different, yet totally stunning, cover in black-and-white. This edition has a spine wrapped with a custom-dyed, rose gold, metallic cloth and includes a "This Sh*t Is Heavy," custom tabletop bookstand created in collaboration with The Haas Brothers. Did I mention the stand is neon green? It's neon green and looks so artsy and cool. It ships Oct. 10.

OK, so the next edition isn't for the faint of heart or those with shallow pockets, unfortunately. The Rihanna: Luxury Supreme's price-tag is steep, y'all. The book is $5,500, but it is SIGNED BY RIHANNA! I repeat, SIGNED BY RIHANNA. It also includes a black, laser-cut, steel logo inset into the front cover and an 18-carat gold plated bookstand with a book cushion. Honestly fam, this book is my dream and looks so worth my rent, my car payment, and other living essentials... kidding! Kinda, but not really. This edition will begin shipping Nov. 20.

Now, there's a final Rihanna: Ultra Luxury Supreme and it doesn't even have a listed price, so you know it's expensive. It includes a bespoke black fabric cover and a marble pedestal. It's also sold out. So, don't stress about turning over your life savings for it.

Regardless, Rihanna seems like it's an incredible project. The fact that it contains never before published photos has me floored. I can't wait to get my hands on a copy. Now, excuse me while I figure out my finances.