Get ready, because a major shift is underway this week. So much energy has been building up to this moment, and like the current slowly pulling the ocean backward, it's time for this cosmic wave to finally crash along the shore. Astrology is a never-ending story full of beginnings, endings, twists, and turns. No matter what your zodiac sign is, you should prepare for a fascinating development to unfold this week. However, if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of February 15, 2021, this development will most likely take on a deeper meaning.

On Feb. 17, Saturn — planet of commitment and restriction — will form a square with Uranus — planet of sudden changes and innovation, which will create a highly pressurized and tense cocktail of energy that could burst at any moment. After all, Saturn is a planet that wants to keep things together; to maintain tradition and longevity. However, Uranus could not be more different. Uranus loves to shatter tradition just for the sake of creating something new. It's a planet that wants to push the world into the future, kicking and screaming. As these two planets form a square, you might feel the tug-of-war pulling you in two very different directions.

After Pisces season begins on Feb. 18, things get wild really fast. On Feb. 19, romantic Venus will square off with combative Mars, which could heighten passions in your relationships. This passion could turn up the heat in a stale partnership, but it could also cause the argument that's been waiting to happen. But at the end of the day, this week isn't all that bad. After all, Mercury retrograde comes to an end on Feb. 20, clearing up so much of the confusion.

If you're a fixed sign, here's why this week might be a lot:

Taurus: You're Being Pressured Into Stepping Up To The Plate

You've been undergoing so many changes lately, Taurus. In fact, if you look at the course of your life ever since Uranus entered Taurus in 2019, you might notice that you've changed quite dramatically. This week, you might feel tension between the person you're becoming and the person everyone thinks you are. You've spent a long time cultivating a certain image of yourself, but does it match the person you are now? At this point in your life, you need to ask yourself whether it's smarter to temper your rebellious instincts or allow them to take over the wheel.

Leo: You're Taking A Serious Look At Your Relationships

You've got places to go, Leo. You've got major plans for the future and dreams that you're ready to bring to life. However, in order to put yourself in the right position to realize your goals, your relationships must support you and bring out the best in you. Of course, this isn't a one-sided dilemma. In order for a relationship to truly thrive, you need to be willing to be a caring and committed partner in return. Take a long look at your relationships this week and work on responsible and considerate decisions for where these relationships are headed.

Aquarius: There May Be A Major Shift In Your Personal Life

Lately, you might feel like you've got the world on your shoulders. Not only might other people be relying on you for help, but you're also feeling pressured into growing up and becoming the responsible adult you want to become. All this pressure could make the strongest person feel overwhelmed, and this week, you might feel vulnerable to it all. In fact, you might be embracing a change that hits very close to home. Be kind and patient with yourself as you absorb all the vibrations that come with this new territory.