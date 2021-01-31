Even in the darkest and most difficult of times, there is still beauty to be found. Astrology is a reminder of that beauty, as it does not sugarcoat the truth, but it does describe the nuances and complexities of that truth. Despite how awful and painstaking the astrology has been over the past year, you still grew, learned, and discovered the resilience of your spirit. Even though the astrology this week continues to be challenging, February 1, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs, and it has so much to do with their perspective of the situation. After all, the sun is in innovative, trailblazing, and visionary Aquarius, which explains why air signs are finding a way to enjoy this energy no matter what.

Fortunately, the good news is that Venus — planet of love and friendship — is entering community-oriented and eccentric Aquarius on Feb. 1. This will give all air signs a positive boost in their social lives and their love lives.

However, this week, patience is a virtue, and even though it may not come naturally to those born under the influence of Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius, they're more than capable of it. They'll need this patience when the sun squares off with red-hot and unrelenting Mars on Feb. 1, stoking the fires of their passion and tapping into their competitive energy.

Patience will also serve their relationships well, especially on Feb. 6. This is when Venus and restrictive Saturn will join forces, which may radiate a sobering energy that shatters your illusions and show you the true state of your relationships. Feb. 6 is also when Venus will collide with electric and untamable Uranus, infusing your relationships with unpredictable and unsteady energy.

Here's how air signs will have fun, even in spite of that:

Gemini: You Just Might Embark On An Unexpected Adventure

This week, it's important that you keep an open mind. Luckily, open-mindedness comes naturally to you, Gemini. Your perspective of everything — ranging from your long-held beliefs to your long-term relationships — is up for change. You may think you have plans set in stone and you may think you know exactly what the answer is, but the cosmos are proving that there's always so much more to the story. Don't expect to know how this one ends, so try to enjoy the way it unfolds.

Libra: You're Experiencing Lightning Strikes Of Creative Inspo

You might feel somewhat creatively and artistically blocked this week. You may feel like the spark in your relationship has gone out and you don't feel the same butterflies in your stomach that you once did. However, if one area of your life feels blocked, another is unblocking like you've never seen before. This week, it will become apparent that when one window closes, another one opens. Keep your heart open to unexpected beauty and inspiration; inspiration that may drop in from a source you may have overlooked.

Aquarius: You're Looking At Yourself A Little Differently Lately

You're going through a lot of intense trials and may be experiencing some deep, transformative changes. You may be realizing that the way you've been living your life simply isn't working for you anymore. You may be realizing that the structures, confines, and rulebooks you've been abiding by are preventing you from fully embodying who you are. These realizations are continuing to come at you this week, only they're starting to gain more urgency and force. Be patient with yourself, and if you need to scream, find a way to let it all out. You're dealing with so much inner tension, but it's all leading to something incredible.