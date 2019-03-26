Celebrity baby news can be pretty exciting, but don't get too psyched about everything you read. Fans think Hailey Baldwin is pregnant after Justin Bieber's Instagram caption made a reference to fatherhood, but the evidence is a little hazy. Even so, rumors of a possible pregnancy began to spread after Bieber posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Monday, March 25.

The singer posted a photo featuring clothing from his line Drew House with a caption responding to many fans' requests for new music. He explained that music isn't a top priority for him right now as he cares for his mental health and his family.

So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour," he wrote. "I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).

His wife was quick to have his back, commenting: "that’s right 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼😭❤️❤️ love you so much it hurts!!!"

One particular line from Bieber's caption struck a note with fans: "I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be."

Obviously, this doesn't constitute as factual proof that Bieber and Baldwin are expecting, but fans couldn't help but speculate.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to share their shock and excitement over the news that their fave singer might be a dad sometime in the near future.

That being said, some more devout fans weren't so quick to assume that line meant that Baldwin is pregnant.

The guy's not wrong. Bieber has talked about fatherhood before. Even in his engagement announcement, he made it clear that his ultimate goal was to lead a family with Baldwin. "I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," he wrote.

Shortly after posting the initial Instagram, Bieber posted a picture of his wife in bed with his big toe pointing towards her belly. Of course, pregnant people come in all different shapes and sizes, but there's a chance he posted the picture of her obviously bump-less body as a way to refute pregnancy rumors.

And pregnancy rumors aren't the only rumors Bieber is refuting. One commenter who operates under the account @jaileyisajoke decided to comment on Bieber's original post about focusing on his personal life to say that he only married Baldwin to get back at his ex Selena Gomez.

Bieber was not having it. He responded:

Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really. I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period. The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you, and if this was some sick ploy to get my attention U to get are wrong on so many levels I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like “he always goes back to Selena” or “Selena is better for him” YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAts good for me!! Hailey is my Bride period if you dont like that or support that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me your not a fan nor a good person, if you were raised right your parents would have said if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything

While the jury is out on whether or not Baldwin is pregnant, one thing is indisputable: Bieber is super serious about making his marriage work.