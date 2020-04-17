Hannah B. may have ditched the Quarantine Crew, but Bachelor Nation is still totally invested in her maybe-relationship with Tyler C. — and some fans are literally making an investment. Fans are Venmoing Tyler Cameron money for Hannah Brown's engagement ring because apparently, they think the reality star is strapped for cash. (BTW, he's never said he is. Elite Daily reached out to reps for Cameron and Brown for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.) Bachelor Venmo accounts have revealed some pretty wild stuff in the past — like Colton Underwood's date with Cassie Randolph way before the finale aired — but this is a whole other level of extra.

Refinery29 was the first to spot the questionable donations pouring in to Cameron's account. "I know engagement rings are expensive so I thought I'd help you out for miss Hannah Brown," one fan wrote. "A little something to add to the ring fund," another donator explained. "Get her something sparkly."

So, um, three things: One, Cameron can likely afford an engagement ring (and something tells me that, if not, Neil Lane would probably be willing to help him out). Two, Cameron and Brown aren't even dating, much less looking to get engaged. Three, in case people have forgotten, we're in the midst of a devastating global pandemic and that money could probably be better spent elsewhere. Just! Saying!

Venmo/Elite Daily

Venmo/Elite Daily

Despite quarantining (and making several TikToks) together in Florida, both Cameron and Brown have insisted they're not an item. On a Zoom call captured on TikTok, Cameron called Brown "a good friend" — and nothing more. Later, during an Instagram Live on April 14, a fan asked Brown whether she's thinking about starting a family, and the former beauty queen explained she's just working on herself right now. Then, in case she wasn't making herself clear enough, she added, "Also… you have to have a significant other for that and I don't." Case closed, y'all.

But Cameron and Brown's questionable relationship status isn't the real issue here. It's the fact that small businesses are floundering, hospitals are facing a shortage of crucial resources, and more than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment aid due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rather than contributing to Cameron's (nonexistent) ring fund, I would suggest putting your money towards Feeding America, Direct Relief, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation, and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund, just to name a few. I think they could use a bit more help than Hannah Brown's left ring finger (and the Quarantine Crew's alcohol supply).