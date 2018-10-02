Fall Travel Goals For The Girl In Her 20s Who's Bored & Seeks Adventure

Sometimes, you just need a little more adventure in your life. We've all been there. Once you get stuck in a routine, it can be easy to feel bored or uninspired. So, what's the answer to getting out of this rut? Well, a fun getaway is always a good idea. It helps you get outside of your comfort zone (if that's where you'd like to be), and embrace the unknown. Travel provides you with a different perspective that lasts long after your trip has ended. If you're feeling bored with your current situation, then here are some fall travel goals you should try to accomplish in your 20s.

When summer hits, it's easy to feel excited about new adventures. However, once fall rolls around, it can be difficult to get outside the house or break away from your hectic schedule. The weather cools down, and sometimes it just feels a bit cozier indoors. This doesn't change the fact that you need to switch things up at times. An adventurous getaway can make you feel good, especially when temperatures drop.

Your 20s are all about exploration, so why not try something new this season? You'll walk away from your trip feeling rejuvenated and so inspired. If you have no idea where to start, then consider adding any one of these trips to your fall bucket list.

1 Embark On A Road Trip Through Iceland hey_ciara on Instagram Iceland is the perfect destination for adventure seekers, especially if you choose to take a road trip. You'll experience a variety of different landscapes and natural wonders throughout your journey. You can trek glaciers, chase waterfalls, and get lost in a beautiful place that feels like another world. You'll experience complete freedom if you decide to live out of a campervan during your trip. Fall is the perfect time to visit Iceland, because there will be fewer crowds than the summertime, but you'll avoid the harsh winter temperatures.

2 Attend Oktoberfest Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beer lovers will have such a blast experiencing Oktoberfest. This is an annual festival that takes place in Munich (from the end of September through the beginning of October), so round up your friends and get ready to raise your steins. Try on a traditional drindl dress and prepare for a weekend filled with German beer, pretzels, and fun! Of course, if you can't make it to Germany, check out what Oktoberfest events are going on in your town or city.

3 Backpack Through Europe hey_ciara on Instagram Escape the large crowds by opting to backpack through Europe in the fall. Backpacking is an adventure in itself, because you'll be traveling without typical comforts, but you'll also get the chance to see Europe in a different light than many other travelers do. Visit Hungary, Prague, Scotland, or Austria for some incredible fall foliage!

4 Camp At A National Park Doug Berry on YouTube Camping is the best way to disconnect from the noise of the world and reconnect with nature. If you love the great outdoors, then you might consider grabbing s'mores supplies and camping in a national park this fall. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Acadia National Park will be the perfect spots for leaf-peeping and embracing nature. Bring your best friends along and prepare for an incredible weekend with even better sights.