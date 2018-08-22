When you think of fall fashion, rich berry hues, earthy browns, mustard yellows, midnight black, and navy blue probably come to mind. Deep and visually cozy colors typically hold court in autumnal wardrobes but fall 2018 color trends are about to change all of that. Not a single one of the top five hues that dominated high fashion runways are even close to being dark or muted, meaning that the fiery foliage that beautifies fall is going to have some serious competition.

If you've looked into fall beauty trends then you'll know that sparkle and vibrant hues are in. Understandably, the same goes for fall fashion, which will be split between '80s-inspired brights and futuristic finishes. That's not to say you won't still be able to find a new oxblood knit or gray wool coat—those types of shades will always be a staple during colder months. As for the shades that are making this fall the brightest one yet? I can't wait to dive in and wholeheartedly embrace them, because who knows how long the rainbow trend will last. Get inspired to add some blinding pieces to your fall wardrobe by looking at the photos below and remember that it's never been cooler to be fearless with your fashion.

SILVER LININGS

Designers like Cèline, Alexander Wang, Erdem, Gucci, Alberta Feretti, Anna Sui, Sonia Rykiel, Paco Rabanne (quite the crew, eh?), and more sent models that looked more like patronuses down their runways. Dripping in silver from head to toe, their effect was ethereal and otherworldly. If you've got any glam parties coming up, embrace this heavy metal look.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

PINK PERSUASION

Fuchsia for fall? Groundbreaking. A color typically reserved for warmer seasons gets a second life this fall, thanks to designers with the likes of Delpozo, Carolina Herrera, Cushnie et Ochs, Jason Wu, Alexander Wang, Christian Siriano, and Tory Burch. I love it paired with a deep forrest green or simply worn head-to-toe.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

HOLO-QUEEN

That indescribable oil spill-slash-holographic shade is back, this time in all-over form. I can't help but to think how amazing this finish will look against a background of dark green grass and naked trees—like something out of an apocalyptic horror film. Balmain, Christian Siriano, Maison Margiela, and Maryam Nassir Zadeh all put their own spin on the trend—and they're each spectacular eyefuls.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE

Orange is the closest thing you'll get to a typical fall color trend on this list, although the hue we saw on the runways was certainly not deeply burnt. Calvin Kelin, Dion Lee, Oscar de la Renta, Sies Marjan, and Tory Burch each sent their own interpretation of the fruity hue down their runways and I'm honestly itching for a long orange coat to brave this winter in.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

GREEN WITH ENVY

Sorry, forrest green, your Kermit-like sister shade has taken your spot as the nature-lover's shade du jour. Valentino, Marni, Versace, Preen, Claudia Li, Moschino, and Jason Wu all went green for fall, showing looks that were cut entirely from the hue.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Which color piques your sartorial interest?