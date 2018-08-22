If you've been going au natural makeup-wise all summer, get ready to amp up your look with some major colors and shine. Fall 2018 beauty trends are all about the bold and the beaming, with the exception of one very pared-down outlier. Bring on the palettes and bring on the shimmer.

Fall beauty is so great for the fact that it ushers in deeper and darker hues, namely on the lips and the eyes. But this year, seasonal beauty trends are also prolonging the bright and paintbox-esque colors that we all love to wear in the summer. Gone are the days when flamingo pinks and violet purples were relegated to warm weather—the rainbow has officially become season-less. Glitter, too, is becoming normalized to wear on the daily year-round (it's no longer reserved for only parties and festivals) but in new and even bolder ways. Of course, a few trends that will forever be timeless are back and more powerful than ever, and one trend is, paradoxically, about a super natural look. Scroll down to check them each out in full and to get majorly inspired for your autumnal look. Will plum lips and the perfect cat eye be bumped from their long standing reign? Only time will tell.

Eye Spy the '80s

Super bright eyeshadows in bold saturations and chunky shapes absolutely ruled the fall runways and were reminiscent of the vivid hues and graphic color blocking that defined the '80s. From the lime green lids at Marni to the pink and purple lid/liner combo at Anna Sui to the exaggerated candy-colored cat eyes at Prada, the ways in which the rainbow was applied were as creative as they were cool.

Do the Dew

Stripped back, healthy, and super glowy skin—this is the natural beauty trend I was talking about. Forget about blushes and bronzers and caked on makeup. This fall, it's all about a nourished complexion with backup from moisturizers, primers and strobe creams. Roksanda, Lanvin, Christopher Kane, Michael Kors, and Balmain all opted for the less-is-more look when it came to skin, which hopefully signifies the beauty industry's shift towards embracing the natural, whatever it might look like.

Paint the Pout Red

The red power pout will never die. This year, Rochas, Alexander McQueen, and Erdem proved the staying power of fiery lips. Brandon Maxwell put his own spin on the look by swiping the cupid's bow with a touch of gold.

Glitterbug

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You don't have to wait until New Year's Eve to bring out your most dazzling beauty look. Thanks to designers including Oscar de la Renta, Chanel, and Giambattista Valli, glitter is now encouraged 24/7, 365. At Kate Spade, gems sparsely dotted lids for an especially ethereal yet simultaneously subtle shine. I want to wear the look post-seven pm every night.

Rock On

Super grungy, thick, and imperfect black eyeliner and shadow was another classic favorite look, as championed this season by Miu Miu, Ashley Williams, Dior, Alice & Olivia, and more. This trend is so bold and versatile and can be made as extreme or relatively subtle as you'd like based on how thick you apply the liner and how smudgy you make it. If you want to go extra glam, consider applying some silver or gold sparkle-flecked liner as a topcoat.