With so many stores offering Black Friday deals online this year, you don't have to leave the safety and comfort of your home in order to grab the best bargains. Your computer can be your main destination, and Express' Black Friday 2020 sale should be your first stop. You don't have to wait until Nov. 27 to grab these deals, either. Express' discounts start as early as Nov. 20, according to the official press release, with different doorbuster deals on items like leggings, cozy tops, and select denim.

Even after Friday, the deals will be going strong until Nov. 29. After that, Express is offering a Cyber Monday sale that lasts through Nov. 30. Basically, Express is your one-stop-shop for amazing discounts to treat yourself to a closet makeover that'll kick 2021 off on a very stylish note.

In addition to the doorbusters, Express will be offering 50% off, with free shipping. That means you can shop for everyone on your holiday list and have it all shipped straight to their individual doorsteps. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic still an extremely serious reality, retailers like Express are making it easy for shoppers to take advantage of Black Friday deals online from home this year.

Instead of rolling out of bed to get your hands on these doorbuster deals, you can stay as cozy as can be under your blankets. There will be $15 leggings and $20 vegan leggings that can be added into your WFH loungewear rotation. You'll also find $25 cozy tops, bottoms, and sweaters that'll sleigh your selfies by the fire this winter. Grab select denim for only $35 or a $59 faux leather jacket.

These women's doorbuster deals begin Nov. 20 and include everything mentioned above, in addition to $29 sherpas and fleece, $29 sweaters, $45 faux furs, and $49 sweater jackets.

Surprise any special men in your life with deals that include a $49 reversible bomber jackets and select outwear for only $89. Then, starting on Nov. 27, Express will add to their original doorbuster deals. For women, there will be additional sweater styles for $29 and all denim styles for $35. The men's deals will include the $35 denim, as well as $99 topcoats, blazers, and suits.

Cyber Monday will keep the cozy vibes alive and well with $19 sweatshirts and comfy tops, in addition to $25 sweaters. You can even get a jumpstart on finding a dress for your virtual New Year's Eve party with $49 dresses.

For a complete closet makeover or fashion haul, Express' official website is the virtual place to be the week of Black Friday. Get a little something for everyone on your list without going over your holiday budget.

