If you haven't heard of a certain young supermodel taking the fashion industry by storm, then it's only a matter of time. Because, dear reader, Barbara Palvin, who's recently made headlines for announcing a relationship with Dylan Sprouse, is a total boss babe. From everyone Barbara Palvin has ever dated to her repertoire of impressive modeling gigs (she's worked with Prada, H&M, and Victoria's Secret, among others), you'll be saying "Yas, girl!" by the time you click out of this window. You'll also be aggressively Insta-stalking all her exes, because y'all... they're hot.

There's nothing I love more than a good, quality it-girl. Yes, strange as it may sound, I actually love the it-girl phenomenon, and tend to believe that it-girls are usually pretty awesome role models. From Jennifer Lawrence to Chrissy Teigen and so many more — women who are very of the moment can bring a lot to the table. Enter: Palvin. The uber-successful model has been working for over ten years, now, and she's a great example of hard work paying off.

So, without further ado, let's dive into Palvin's dating history, shall we? Because seriously, this girl has more game than anyone I've known. Elite Daily reached out to Palvin's team for confirmation on her rumored relationships, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

1 Her first boyfriend was a hometown sweetheart. realbarbarapalvin on Instagram According to E! News, back at the 2012 Victoria's Secret fashion show, Palvin was spotted with Justin Bieber. Of course, rumors started to fly that the two were an item, but then it came out that Palvin was reportedly seeing someone named Kristof Somfai, whom E! News described as a "Hungarian business student." Of course, that was in 2012, and the two have since ended things.

2 Lewis Hamilton Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images According to The Sun, Palvin was allegedly dating Formula 1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton back in 2016, although the relationship didn't seem to last long. Still, Palvin was a super supportive girlfriend and reportedly showed up for as many of Hamilton's races as she could. Ah, young love.

3 Julian Perretta realbarbarapalvin on Instagram Then, in 2017, Palvin was reportedly dating a singer-songwriter from England named Julian Perretta. Clearly, based on the above photo, the couple was very into each other. Perretta uploaded an additional photo of the two on a plane to his Instagram with the adorable caption, "the sweetest soul, anyone could ever know." It seems as though Perretta was Palvin's last serious relationship before her current one (you know who I'm talking about, we'll get to him later), and if the above pic is any indication, it certainly appears seems like he made her happy.