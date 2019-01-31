Etsy's Top Gift Trends For Valentine's Day Are Here & One Of Them Is A Major #TBT

Roses are red. Violets are blue. Valentine's Day is almost here, and when it comes to picking out the perfect gift for bae, you may have no clue. Of course, there are the trusty go-to's like flowers, chocolates, and a sweet card, but you want to switch things up this year. Whenever I'm struggling in the shopping department, I turn to Etsy for some gift inspiration. With a simple search, you can find just about anything your heart desires, and Etsy's top gift trends for Valentine's Day are officially here.

Whether you're looking for something cute to give bae on Valentine's Day, or a gift for your besties on Galentine's Day, Etsy has you covered. I've always thought the best part about Etsy is that there are a lot of gifts you can get personalized. So, not only have you thought of a gift that your loved one will absolutely adore, but it's also something that's one-of-a-kind.

To top it all off, you can choose something special from Etsy's top trends guide to ensure your gift is trendy AF. You no longer have to parade up and down the aisles of heart-shaped boxes and teddy bears at the store. Your perfect Valentine's Day gift could be one of these Etsy gifts.

1 These Sustainable Stems Are The Real Deal, Because Your Love Is Everlasting Wooden Flowers $65.05 Etsy For the couple whose love is everlasting, you might want to consider gifting a bouquet of wooden flowers. The plywood blooms are painted on both sides, so you can display them anywhere in your home. A bouquet of flowers is always a thoughtful gift for Valentine's Day, but unfortunately, it doesn't last very long. Gift bae a bouquet that'll last forever with sustainable stems. Along with the plywood flowers, there are gorgeous stained glass flowers and wooden block plants to choose from.

2 Show Your Loved Ones How Much You Care With Something Sweet For All Of Them Dog Bow Tie + Collar Set | Love Hearts $30 Etsy Your pup will fur real love this adorable bow tie collar from Etsy. He'll be looking so dapper in every single selfie you take together. For any pic posted on Instagram, you can caption it with, "Woof you be mine?" Valentine's Day is a time to tell everyone you love just how much you care about them. So, head on over to Etsy. There truly cute adorable gifts for your mom, like this heart-shaped ring dish, and even for your cat, like these heart catnip toys.

3 Self-Love Is Key, No Matter What Day It Is Affirmation Cards $52.13 Etsy Self-love is essential, so get what you need with cards that say inspirational things like, "I live in the paradise of my own creation." You can even shuffle the cards, and pick one out to read on Feb. 14. That's the message the universe is specifically telling you this Valentine's Day. Whether you're in a relationship or not, you can't deny that self-love and self-care is necessary, no matter what day it is. Go ahead and treat yourself to a little gift as well. Have a relaxing night at home with a soothing lavender candle or sport your very own "be kind to yourself" pin while rocking your Valentine's Day dress.

4 Anti-Valentine's Day Gifts Are Trending, Too Anti Valentines Day Mug $13.50 Etsy Valentine's Day might not be for everyone, but you have to admit, you're in a committed relationship with your coffee. If you're just not about those Valentine's Day vibes, you'll love this "Nope" mug from Etsy. Sip the day away with your favorite caffeinated beverage. I totally get it — not everyone likes to celebrate Valentine's Day. If you're just not feeling it, you'll adore the anti-Valentine's Day gifts featured on Etsy — especially this hilariously snarky card to gift your bestie.

5 These Anatomical Gifts Are So Unique Blue Heart Watercolor Painting $25 Etsy Give your heart away this Valentine's Day with an anatomical painting of one. It may not be your typical heart-shaped gift, but it's a cool take on it, nonetheless. This brightly-colored design could also look great in just about any room in your apartment! This Valentine's Day, you're ditching the cartoonish heart-shaped gifts. Instead, you can give bae an anatomical heart card or a golden be mine heart.

6 Spread The Love With A Vibrant Valentine's Day Wreath Pom Pom Heart Wreath $74.54 Etsy Pom poms are too cute to pass up on, which is why you can't say no to this heart-shaped pom pom wreath. Hang it up for Valentine's Day for a pop of color on your front door. It's also an adorable present to give bae to decorate their space. If you're all about the season of love, you might want to decorate your space with a cute Valentine's Day wreath, like this gold leaf heart one or a floral rainbow one. If you're gifting a wreath to your SO, you can write something punny in the card like, "Wreath you be mine?"

7 These Crush-Worthy Gifts Will Give You #TBT Vibes Crushing On You Card $4.68 Etsy In my personal opinion, there's no better day than Valentine Day's to tell your crush how much you care. Send bae this cute card that says, "Currently Crushing On You." It's like an upgrade from the days of passing a note in class that asks, "Do you like me? Check yes or no." These gift ideas are making me nostalgic for the days of crushing on a cutie in math class. Seal a note for bae with a lip kiss stamp, or send out XOXO pencils to all of your loved ones.