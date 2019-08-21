Brace yourselves, Potterheads. It looks like there might be some magic between Hermione and Malfoy. The two actors and childhood friends have maintained that their relationship is strictly platonic but Emma Watson and Tom Felton's body language says they could be way more if they wanted to.

Obviously, we all know that Felton, 31, and Watson, 29, go way back. The two met when they were just kids on the set of the first Harry Potter. And Watson has straight-up admitted that she had a pretty major crush on Felton back in the day.

“Between the ages of 10 and 12 I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton. We love a bad guy, and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard and that just did it really,” Watson said during a 2012 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. “He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool. He totally knew [I had a crush]. And the thing is, he’d turn and go, ‘Oh, I see her in a younger sisterly way.’ And it just broke my heart, still does.”

Mhmm, that's right. She's openly admitted that she had feelings for him back in the day. But now the two are just pals who post insanely cute Instagrams with each other.

Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, analyzed the two stars' body language in their most recent photos together, and all I've got to say here is whoa.

Speaking of their Instagrams, let's dive in.

We might be reading into some of those cute Instagrams. Despite how heartwarming this photo is, Brown says there's actually nothing romantic going on here. "It looks like he's teaching her how to play," she says. "They're leaning in, focused on the same thing and he's gently touching her hand. Is it sweet? Yes? Is that usually how the first guitar lesson goes between anyone? Pretty much." Brown says it's probably best not to read too closely into this one. No matter how cute they look in their jammies.