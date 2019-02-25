Emma Stone is finishing off the 2019 awards season with perhaps her most stunning look yet, making the case for a strong copper look with an even stronger silhouette. Emma Stone's 2019 Oscars dress is by french design house Louis Vuitton and is seriously breathtaking.

As the face of Louis Vuitton, fans have come to expect the actress to wear a Louis Vuitton look on the red carpet, but her particular look for this year's Oscars is (in my opinion) one of her best looks yet. Maybe it's because the deep copper color of the dress matches Stone's hair, and eye makeup – or maybe it's because the structure of the gown is so eye-catching. Regardless, the The Favourite actress looks stunning.

As far as Stone's Louis Vuitton dress itself, the floor-length gown features an a-line silhouette, structured shoulders, and a mosaic copper and gold pattern. The pattern features intricately-designed diamond shapes made up of copper-colored sequins.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As far as Stone's Oscars' beauty beat, her go-to celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin created a glamorous look with a major focus on the eyes. “I wanted to play off [Stone's] dress which mixes new Hollywood with a strong and structured, yet glamorous, look," the MUA shared in a press release.

Goodwin went with Sisley's Phyto-Blanc Cushion Foundation to create a glowing, radiant complexion. Then, she used Sisley's Phyto-Eye twist in copper on the lid, crease, and lower lash line as the key product in creating the copper look. Goodwin finished off Stone's makeup look with a soft brow and a faint pink lip, so again, the focus could be on the strong copper eye makeup.

Celebrity hair stylist Mara Rozak styled Stone's deep copper locks into a sleek, low bun at the nape of the neck. Rozak gave the otherwise simple look an asymmetrical part to add to the structure of the actress' entire look.

Since her dress was so striking, Stone chose to go with minimal accessories, so as to not take away from the sculpted goodness of the Vuitton gown. So, the actress chose dainty diamond earrings to accessorize the look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stone is attending this year's Oscars due to her nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Favourite. This nomination comes just two years after the 30-year-old took home the award for Best Actress for her role in La La Land in 2017 – you know, the year that the film tied Titanic for most Oscar nominations ever.

In case you're not familiar withThe Favourite, it is a film set in 18th century England in which Stone wows as Abigail, a servant to Queen Anne, the Queen of England at the time. Throughout the movie, Queen Anne falls sicker and sicker, and Abigail steps up as her companion, allowing her to fulfill her aristocratic ambitions and let nothing stand in her way.

As memorable as Stone's performance inThe Favourite may be, the one thing that may be more memorable is the stunning copper Louis Vuitton dress she donned at tonight's Oscars. So here's to hoping that Stone snags her nomination and we get to witness her (and that glorious dress) on stage giving one of her infamous acceptance speeches.