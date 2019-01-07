The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are kicking off awards season this year with a bang. While the ceremony last year was chock-full of nominations for some extremely notable films, seeing what each celeb was rocking on the red carpet was what really mattered, if we're being honest. And who better to give the world a look to fawn over this year than Emma Stone? Having received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in The Favourite, Emma Stone’s 2019 Golden Globes look had to be one to impress, and indeed it was.

Over the years, we've seen Stone's style repertoire range from fun and flirty to somewhat edgy and sleek, and she always manages to make a statement when she hits a red carpet or movie premiere. As this year's Golden Globes, the star wowed with a long-sleeve gown that served some serious mermaid vibes. The pinky-nude ensemble featured beaded embellishments that almost resembled super luxe scales, and it was a look even Ariel would've been jealous of.

The dress gathered at the waist with a chunky silver belt of beads, which mirrored the neckline:

I don't see a ton of celebrities wearing long sleeves on the red carpet, and I liked that they offered a somewhat cozy vibe to an otherwise luxe outfit. Some celebs really take their looks over the top, and they do have to sit through an entire awards show, so picking a gown that's both beautiful and fairly comfortable is a good move on Stone's part.

When it came to accessories, Stone went with beaded earrings that brought out the embellishments on her gown, a statement ring, and a chic silver clutch:

BTW, is this semi-cylindrical bag shape about to become a new trend? Because I'm so here for it:

If you look closely, you can also see a white ribbon attached to the side of Stone's clutch, which appears to be one of the Time's Up X2 ribbons many celebs wore on the red carpet, in support of the Time's Up movement. Many celebs either sported the ribbon or wore small rubber bracelets, which you can purchase yourself to support the movement.

As for her beauty look, Stone rocked her signature reddish-brown strands in some soft, 1920s-inspired waves, and went matchy-matchy with pink cheeks and lips:

Stone received tonight's nomination for her role as Abigail in The Favourite, a film set in 18th century England. In the film, Stone wows as Abigail, a servant to Queen Anne, the Queen of England at the time. Throughout the movie, Queen Anne falls sicker and sicker, and Abigail steps up as her companion, allowing her to fulfill her aristocratic ambitions and let nothing stand in her way. The actress' current nomination comes after her Best Actress nomination in 2018 for her role in Battle of the Sexes, and, of course, after she stole the show at the 2017 Golden Globes with her win for Best Actress for La La Land — her first-ever Golden Globes win. Stone was also previously nominated in 2015 for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Birdman, and in 2011 for Best Actress in Easy A.

Needless to say, Stone's look tonight is unforgettable, as is her performance in The Favourite. Here's hoping Stone snags the win, and we get to witness yet another one of her infamous acceptance speeches.