Emma Chamberlain seemingly has strong feelings about a potential Sister Squad reunion. The group of YouTube elite haven't been spotted together since 2018, and fans are still wondering whether a reunion is possible. But when one reporter asked about the possibility, he got an interesting response. Emma Chamberlain's reaction to questions about a Sister Squad reunion was... a lot.

In case you need a refresher, the Sister Squad was comprised of Chamberlain, beauty guru James Charles, YouTubers Ethan and Grayson Dolan. Once one of YouTube's favorite creator collectives, the Sister Squad's final video together was posted in Dec. 2018, and their sudden disappearance from the platform left fans scratching their heads.

Fans theorized the Sister Squad dissolved due to Charles' messy drama with Tati Westbrook in April 2019, especially after the rest of the Sister Squad unfollowed him on social media.

In July 2020, the Dolan twins finally addressed rumors once and for all. “It wouldn’t be fair for us to talk about it unless everybody in said squad had their opportunity to speak on it,” Ethan said during a YouTube video.

"We’re not in sync with anybody in the squad by any means," Grayson added. "We actually haven’t talked to them in a while. I wouldn’t say that I’m confident that everybody is comfortable speaking about that.”

Now, we know how Chamberlain feels about the prospect of reuniting. The former squad member said it all by saying almost nothing at all. When asked by a reporter about the possibility while out in L.A., she curtly responded "have a good one," and promptly shut her car door.

You can watch the moment for yourself below.

While Camberlain didn't respond to the question directly, fans got her message loud and clear: Sister Squad probably isn't reuniting any time soon.

Still, fans couldn't get over the way Chamberlain dodged the question. "UGH YES THIS IS WHY I LOVE HER," one fan commented. "She’s such a mood lmfaooo," another said.

Despite the fact it's unlikely the YouTube quartet will reunite, Chamberlain's response still made fans miss the Sister Squad more than ever. "We need sister squad back it will literally save 2020," one person commented

It doesn't look like their reunion wishes will come true, but at least Chamberlain is out here serving up hilarious video content nevertheless.