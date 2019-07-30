Game of Thrones is long over, but the super tight friendships between the cast members live on, and honestly, it's the best remaining piece of the show. Like, Emilia Clarke's birthday post for Jason Momoa just makes me so happy. Khaleesi and Khal Drogo together again, sigh...

Emilia Clarke attended a surprise soiree for Momoa's 40th birthday over the weekend and snapped the cutest photo with her former Game of Thrones co-star. In the photo, uploaded to Instagram on July 27, the two actors embrace in the biggest hug with big smiles to match. Aww... IDK about you, but this is my perfect ending to Game of Thrones right here. Clarke captioned the adorable photo, "With you I feel 2 feet small. X 2 @prideofgypsies HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you. #moonofmylifemysunandstars #finallyabathbigenoughtobathadragonin #thenbrokecosispentallmymoneyonbubblebath."

In case you are confused about all of the strange hashtags, Clarke's post also featured a snap of herself laughing hysterically in a huge, but empty marble bathtub. It literally looks big enough to bathe one of her character's dragons in.

Momoa also shared more of his special day with his fans on YouTube in a video titled "Inside my SURPRISE 40th Birthday!!" The vlog uploaded to his channel on July 28 also featured some of the high-profile guests in attendance, including Clarke and Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder.

At the 3:20 mark, Clarke and Momoa are seen FaceTiming his wife Lisa Bonet to say "Hi" before the Aquaman star proceeded to show Bonet around the party.

Jason Momoa/ YouTube

Honestly, it is so cool to see Clarke and Momoa hanging out, even after all this time. For anyone who needs a reminder, Momoa played Khal Drogo, the leader of the Dothraki people, on Game of Thrones. Clarke's character, Khaleesi, also known as Daenerys Targaryen, married Drogo, but their relationship came to an end when Drogo died at the end of Season 1. Yeah, that's right, season 1 in 2011. And, they've been tight ever since. How many friends do you still have from that random group project you worked on in 2011? None? Me too. But seriously, these guys are so close and it's wonderful to see.

During filming of the final season of Game of Thrones, Momoa stopped by the set just to chill, because he's such a chill dude. On May 8, Clarke posted a sweet photo of herself, Momoa, and Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister on the show. She captioned the photo hilariously referring to the Starbucks coffee cup snafu from episode four: "Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa... @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue."

Momoa and Clarke's friendship seems to run deep as Momoa has also shared photos of himself and Clarke on his socials. Ahead of the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, Momoa posted a gallery of cast photos which, of course, included his on-screen wife Clarke. It was captioned: "I F*CKIN LOVE GAME OF THRONES. I am beyond honoured to be apart of this show and am so very proud of all the friends I have met and still continue to keep a tight bond. It’s rare." It really is and that's why Clarke and Momoa's friendship puts a huge smile on my face.

Momoa also went on to thank the showrunners for the opportunity to be a part of the show. "All my aloha to David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] for taking a chance on me and in turn getting me to where I am now. Forever DROGO #gameon#mykhaleesi love u @emilia_clarke aloha j."

Yes, forever Drogo and forever Khaleesi. Game of Thrones may be over, but your friendship is everything. It's my moon and my stars. On that note, keep the BFF selfies coming, please.