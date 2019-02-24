The Mother of Dragons has officially arrived at this evening's red carpet, and she looks nothing like her Game of Thrones character, although it's still just as striking. Emilia Clarke's 2019 Oscars look features a stunning brunette hair color and short length. Her amazing hairstyle is paired with a gorgeous lavender, shimmering custom gown by Balmain, according to E! News.

It was only about ten days ago that we saw Clarke post on her Instagram about her partnership with Omaze, rocking curly blonde hair that almost reached her shoulders. Today, however, Clarke posted a stunning selfie with her new brunette locks, captioned “Blondes have more fun eh!? Well I will see about that this fine #oscars2019 evening…let the good times roll.”

Clarke’s hair is naturally brunette, but she decided to dye it blonde in 2017 in honor of the final season of Game of Thrones. Since Clarke has finished filming the final season of the hit show, I guess Clarke felt like she could finally retire her Daenerys Targaryen-inspired color and go back to her roots.

Clarke has never been one to shy away from a hair transformation, and she’s successfully rocked icy blonde, light brunette, rich chocolate and even a dark red shade. Her latest look couldn’t be more chic, and I can only imagine how low-maintenance it must be for the award-winning actress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

