Yes, fall is sweater weather, but when you're a true lover of fashion, it's so much more than that. It's blazer weather, blouse weather, cute corduroy pants weather, boots weather, leather jacket weather, and literally so much more. If the above forecast has you ready to step up your autumn wardrobe, simply browse ELOQUII's Fall 2019 Collection and be prepared to find a million new must-haves. At the top of my list? A bubblegum pink suit, a leopard motorcycle jacket, and as many sequins as I can afford.

I've always been a girly girl when it comes to dressing up, but something about a gorgeous, tailored suit makes me want to live my Awkwafina fantasy — girl always hits the red carpet in a great suit. And although she be but young, Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher's suit game is on point, so she's also earned a place of honor on my fall suiting style moodboard. All this to say that when I saw the Button Detail Blazer ($120, eloquii.com) and the Straight Leg Ankle Pant ($70, eloquii.com) in Pepto-Bismol pink shade "Lilum," I knew it needed to be mine.

Can someone please invite me to a fancy event so I can strut my stuff in this fit? Anybody?

On days when I don't need to get so ~fancy~, though, I can still turn to this collection for some more wearable pieces that make a big statement. This year, I've officially decided to ditch my classic black leather jacket in favor of a bolder take: the Cropped Moto Jacket in "Speckled Leopard" ($120, eloquii.com). Y'all better hope it's a warm winter, because I will not be swapping this baby out for a puffer jacket come December. It's a forever thing, ya dig?

I never want to style an oufit without this as the pièce de résistance again:

And not to move too fast, but I think I've already found my go-to holiday skirt. The Sequin Pencil Skirt ($90, eloquii.com) comes in a rich emerald green and a festive bright red, meaning I've already figured out my outfits for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and it's only August. Thanks, ELOQUII.

The longer pencil silhouette and teardrop-shaped sequins ensure this style looks classy AF, not costumey:

Yes, I want to wear the sequin skirt every day; no, that's not an option for me. At least I can rely on the Corduroy Flare Leg Pant ($80, eloquii.com) for a daily dose of style. I can totally see myself pairing this autumn staple with something crisp, like the Drama Sleeve Wrap Front Bodysuit ($70, eloquii.com).

Throw on a pair of boots and call it a fall fashion slay. And with the leopard moto jacket overtop? Girlllllll, now we're talking:

My final fave piece in the new drop for fall is essential for anyone who loves to hit the town. The Faux Leather Tank ($55, eloquii.com) is the ultimate night-out crop top, and ELOQUII have utilized a stretch knit faux leather, thick straps, and a full back to make this itty-bitty top still feel comfortable and easy to wear.

I don't mean to be repetitive, but this with the leopard moto jacket for happy hour? Just think about it!

If you're ready to check out the new drop and get yourself a leopard moto jacket to match mine (Twins!), you can shop all the newness now live on the ELOQUII site.