It just got even easier and more affordable to shop for new, trendy fashion. As of Sept. 10, in partnership with ELOQUII, Walmart launched its new, plus-size brand ELOQUII Elements. The line ranges in size from 14 to 28, and there will be a fresh, new collection dropping every season. For its first launch, you can shop dresses, jeans, jackets, and more, all designed to make this your most fashionable fall yet. You can check out ELOQUII Elements on Walmart’s website now.

“Design, quality, fit, and fashion have always been at the heart of everything we do — it's the reason we're here,” Mariah Chase, CEO of ELOQUII said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “We know everyone deserves great fashion — we’ve priced our items from $17 for a signature puff sleeve tee to $50 for a faux leather jacket, complementing Walmart's portfolio of brands." ELOQUII Elements is all about achieving all your style goals without breaking the bank. And, as fall starts, your wardrobe is probably ready for a refresher.

ELOQUII Elements' first drop includes 27 unique items, so whether you’re looking for a new, everyday staple or an eye-catching statement piece, you can find it all at Walmart. For your first glimpse at the collection, here are some must-have items from Walmart’s ELOQUII Elements fall line.

No one can deny the funkiness or the extreme stylishness of ELOQUII Elements' Stripe Fit and Flare Dress' ($30, Walmart) contrasting stripes. It gives the dress a super graphic appeal — not to mention, the colors are all perfect for autumn.

It's almost time for sweater weather, and the zebra print and puffy sleeves give this Print Tunic Sweater ($30, Walmart) a modern feel. Its tunic length looks amazing with leggings for your coziest days.

Florals? In fall? Groundbreaking, especially with ELOQUII Elements' Women's Plus Size Multi Floral Pleated Midi Skirt ($24, Walmart). The pleats give the skirt a romantic flounce that will follow every step you take, so you'll feel like your gliding through the day.

Since it first rose to explosively-trendy level in 2018, leopard print is still reigning supreme, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon. The neutral shades and striking pattern make it not only very easy to style, but it also leaves an impression on everyone you meet. Get in on the never-ending fad with Leopard Print Midi Shirtdress ($30, Walmart).

Add an edgy touch to any outfit with this Faux Leather Jacket ($50, Walmart). The interior is lined with a heavy knit flannel, so you can stay warm no matter how strong the fall winds get.

Jeans are a necessity in everyone's closet, and the latest must-have look is mom jeans. You can get the '90s style with ELOQUII Elements' Distressed Mom Jeans ($30, Walmart). The cropped fit also gives you plenty of room to show off all your fall booties.

The Multi Striped Sweater ($25, Walmart) will fulfill all of your cozy fantasies. The chunky stripes are timeless, especially in those neutral colors, and the tapered sleeves give it a modern, puffy look that's as comfy as it is cute.

With faux leather details around the ankle and waist, the Ponte Leggings ($30, Walmart) have a streamlined look. You can go straight from a comfy day working from home to (a safe) happy hour with your friends without needing to change.

You simply cannot have too many sweaters, and ELOQUII Elements' Crop Sweater ($25, Walmart) will quickly become one of your favorites. It hits at your waist, which is perfect for a more tailored look. And when it gets even chillier out, the wide neck allows you to layer and show off all your favorite turtlenecks.

What I love about polka dots is they have a vintage feel to them, while also being incredibly timeless and funky. The varying sizes of the dots on this Polka Dot Midi Shirtdress ($30, Walmart) take this classic print to the next level. The dress is also made with a knit jersey for a super comfortable fit.