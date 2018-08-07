In case you missed the memo, this is officially the summer of love. Like, seriously. If you're an A-list celebrity and you somehow managed not to get engaged this summer, IDK what you're even doing. OK, I'm obviously exaggerating a bit. There are plenty of celebrities who remain unspoken for. That being said, from Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, we've definitely had our fair share of surprise celeb engagements this summer. And now Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling are engaged because, well, that's apparently what celebs who are in love do this summer!

While Jopling and Goulding's romance isn't quite as much of a whirlwind as those of Davidson and Grande or Bieber and Baldwin, who had both only been romantically linked for a matter of weeks before deciding to put a ring on it, the engagement is happening somewhat soon into their relationship. The 31-year-old singer started dating her 26-year-old art dealer fiancé only 18 months ago, according to PEOPLE.

Rather than announcing their engagement via social media like other celebs and regular people tend to do, the couple made a more old-fashioned decision by making a formal announcement in the marriage section of Tuesday's edition of the U.K. paper The Times:

The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.

TBH, I think one of the biggest takeaways from this all is that Goulding's real name is Elena. Who knew? But I digress. Back to the matter at hand.

So who is the pop star's bae? Well, apparently he's a pretty great catch. PEOPLE reports that he attended Eton College in the U.K. for his undergraduate education. For those of you not in the royal loop, Eton is the extremely prestigious university that both Prince Harry and Prince William attended. After his time at Eton, Jopling headed to Boston where PEOPLE reports he studied art history, architecture and film at Harvard. Now, according to PEOPLE, you can find him working in corporate development and strategy at Sotheby's New York office.

And Jopling isn't the only one who's brushed shoulders with the royals. No, his fiancée is pretty well connected, herself. In fact, Goulding actually sang at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding back in 2011.

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs on YouTube

PEOPLE reports Goulding and Jopling are so in with the royal family that they actually just went on a vacation to Jordan with Princess Beatrice back in April. So, yeah, I think it's safe to bet that there might be some royals on their guest list.

But, hey, even if there are no royals there (doubtful), I have a feeling this is still going to be a pretty freaking fabulous ceremony to celebrate the love of two pretty freaking fabulous people.

Congrats to the happy couple!

