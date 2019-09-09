The public has seen a lot of pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but not that many of their cousin Archie. Granted, he was only born a few months ago — May 8 to be exact — but still, I can count the number of pics I've seen of Archie on one hand. Maybe that's because according to the Sunday Times, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry consider their son a "private citizen" since he isn't in the direct line of succession and as a result, want to keep him out of the public eye as much as possible. But that hasn't stopped Meghan and Harry's famous friends from spilling some royal tea about the couple and their baby. During the season 17 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Sept. 9, Degeneres revealed whether Archie looks more like his mom or dad. Ellen Degeneres' quotes about Meghan and Harry and baby Archie are so revealing.

On the new episode, Degeneres shared that she and wife Portia De Rossi went on vacation this summer. They went to a few different places, including London. That's when Degeneres revealed she met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Here's a sentence I thought I would never say: I spent the afternoon with Harry and Meghan," Degeneres said, followed by screams from the audience.

She joked, "I just want to say: It was an honor for them to meet me."

Degeneres called the royals "the cutest couple" and said they are "two of the most down-to-earth compassionate people" who don't deserve all the criticism they get on a daily basis.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The comedian then shared another secret she's been hiding all this time: Degeneres had the chance to not only hold baby Archie, but feed him. OMG.

She asked the audience if they wanted to see a picture of Baby Archie, and the audience obviously said, "yes," but Degeneres admitted that she hoped they would say "no" since she didn't actually have a photo of him. Classic Ellen!

"I didn't think it was right to go, 'Can I get a picture?'" she said.

In the end, she did spill a few secrets about Archie. According to Degeneres, baby Archie looks exactly like his daddy.

"He looks like Harry," Degeneres said. Although she couldn't get a picture of Archie, Degeneres did manage to draw a picture of what he looked like when she saw him. Are you ready for it? Brace yourselves because it's a work of art.

Here it is:

ellentube

Wow, that is so revealing.

Degeneres said, "He has a body, but I just did the face for y'all. He actually has a perfectly circular head. He looks just like Harry and he had more hair than I did at the time."

Thanks, Ellen.

The public already had a feeling that baby Archie looked like Prince Harry. A few weeks ago, People reported that baby Archie had apparently begun to grow hair and that it was red just like Prince Harry's. The source reportedly told People that Archie was a "happy baby" with "lovely, puffy little legs" and "tufts of reddish hair."

As with all sources, the public took the info with a grain of salt, but Ellen Degeneres is an exception, right? I think we can trust her. She is a friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's, after all.