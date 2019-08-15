Y'all, I can't handle all this cuteness. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison is just so adorable. OK, the public may not have seen many close-up photos of Archie's face just yet, but do they really need photos to know that a baby is adorable? Nope. Everyone just knows Archie is super cute, tiny, and all the good things that a baby is. Archie was born on May 6, so that makes him around 3 months old as of now. Since he is growing up, I'm sure he's inheriting more features from his mommy and daddy each day. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having two totally different hair colors, so people are wondering, does baby Archie have red hair? Does he have black hair? Actually, does he have any hair, yet? LOL.

Fans would be very happy to hear that according to People, baby Archie Harrison has begun to grow hair on his little 'ol head and it's the same color as his daddy's famous red locks. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The source reportedly told People, “He’s a happy baby." Awww. Do you hear that? I can just imagine little baby Archie giggling and having play dates with his cousins Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis.

The source also reportedly said, “He has lovely, puffy little legs and tufts of reddish hair. He’s really adorable.”

What? Archie apparently has "reddish hair?" You mean, just like his daddy? That is about the cutest thing I've ever heard. Of course, there was a 50/50 chance Archie would have red hair (that's how genetics work, right? idk.), but now that I've read this info with my own eyes, I can't believe it.

It might be a while until the public sees Archie's hair for themselves, since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are super private when it comes to their son. According to the Sunday Times, this is because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle consider Archie a "private citizen" since he isn't in the direct line of succession.

The only time the public caught a real look at Archie Harrison was for his christening on Saturday, July 6. As you can expect, the ceremony was kept really private and only about a handful of people were invited. Shortly after the christening took place, the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, baby Archie, and other members of the royal family.

This was the first time the public saw Archie's full face. On June 16, the IG account for Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a close-up of Archie's face, but it was partially covered by Prince Harry's hands.

Now that the public knows that Archie reportedly has red hair, they probably wish they could get another photo of baby Archie sooner than later. I guess that all comes down to whether his parents feel comfortable with sharing an update of their son, but considering they want to keep him out of the public eye, that might not be for a while!