If you don't know who Jessica Mulroney is, you're probs not a big fan of the royals. Because the 39-year-old fashion stylist is one of the Duchess of Sussex's besties. Her nine-year-old twins, John and Brian, and six-year-old daughter, Ivy, even served as page boys and bridesmaid in Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry. Now, the Duchess' BFF is speaking out on her behalf. Have you seen Jessica Mulroney’s response to Jameela Jamil’s tweet about Meghan and Harry being bullied by the media yet? Because it's totally on point, you guys.

OK, so in case you're not up to speed on the whole recent royal brew-ha-ha, here's what you need to know. First, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly flew to Ibiza, Spain, via private jet to celebrate her 38th birthday with Prince Harry and their 3-month-old son, Archie. Afterward, the trio took a 12-seater Cessna to Nice, France, for a family vacay, and I'm not at all jealous of any of these vacations, you are.

Anyway, all the "wheels up" business hasn't gone over well in the press, where Harry and Meghan are being called hypocrites for speaking out against climate change but then opting to fly private. Mulroney had apparently had it with all the royal-bashing, so she hit up her Instagram on Aug. 21 to shut the criticism down.

First, she reposted a tweet from actress Jameela Jamil on her IG Story.

Instagram/Jessica Mulroney

"Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she's black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit," Jamil wrote. "Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You've all lost your marbles. It's 2019. Grow up."

Then, Mulroney typed up her own thoughts on the matter and shared those on her feed.

She then continued to defend Meghan and Harry in her caption.

"3 years of undeserved hate and abuse," she wrote. "It’s enough."

Say it, sis!

Several celebrities also took to social media to speak out on Meghan's behalf. Elton John was one of the first, when he hit up Twitter on Aug. 19.

"I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week," he tweeted. "Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death."

Check out the rest of John's tweets:

Ellen DeGeneres also rolled up to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter, writing:

Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.

And Pink had something to say about Meghan and Harry's treatment by the press, as well:.

Well said, Pink! It is cool to be kind, and it's never OK to bully someone. So let's give Meghan and Harry a break for once and go back to focusing on our own lives now, huh?