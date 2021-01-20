It's been so long since there's been a good reason to get all dolled up, but Joe Biden's inauguration quickly became the fashion event of 2021, even if it's only Jan. 20. Between glammed-up stars, an appearance of Dior 1s, and a lot of American designers, someone else stood out for their impeccable style. Ella Emhoff's 2021 Inauguration coat is all Twitter can talk about. Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter had only been a first family member for a few minutes, and I'm already sure that voters have a new style icon on their hands.

The plaid, tan-and-black coat had orange rhinestones embellished on the shoulders, as if she just stepped out of a gem rainstorm. It's from Miu Miu's from autumn/winter 2020 collection, and Emhoff is already being heralded for her choice all over Twitter. The coat was well-fitted and cinched at the waist. Some people are also celebrating the look for its exaggerated collar, which seems to hearken to the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg. As the 22-year-old is a senior at Parsons in New York studying textile, her sartorially keen choice is understandable.

Underneath the iconic coat, she wore a frilly, burgundy dress from New York brand Batsheva that gave off major cottagecore vibes. Meena Harris, the V.P.'s niece wore a similar ruffly dress in teal. To bring it all together, Emhoff was styled with chunky, platform heels which added an edgy touch. Fashion excellence, in every sense of the word.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images

Fashion Twitter was all over this look as soon as Emhoff stepped onto the scene. "I am now a stan for Ella Emhoff’s fashion," one Twitter user put it simply. "Lot's of great outfits but gotta go with Ella Emhoff for the win," another said. To get in on the whirlwind that is the White House's newest style icon, check out some of the tweets below. The Inauguration may not have been a fashion show, but Emhoff definitely won.