On Sept. 18, Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at age 87. She served on the United States Supreme Court for 30 years, championed women's rights and equality for decades, and became a bit of a style icon in the process. To celebrate Ginsburg's long and impressive legacy, Banana Republic is re-releasing RBG's famous "dissent collar." Not only that, but the brand will donate all proceeds from the collar to the International Center for Research on Women.

While black robes hardly seem like the most exciting wardrobe pieces, Ginsburg continuously used collars to spruce up the look — and often, those collars had a meaning. "You know, the standard robe is made for a man because it has a place for the shirt to show, and the tie. So, Sandra Day O'Connor and I thought it would be appropriate if we included as part of our robe something typical of a woman," Justice Ginsburg told The Washington Post in 2009.

However, none of her jabots or collars are quite as iconic as her notorious "dissenting collar." Normally, dissenting in the Supreme Court simply means voicing a disagreement with the majority vote, but RBG has used her collar to do much more. After first getting the Banana Republic necklace in 2012, she often donned it when she disagreed with a Supreme Court decision because, as she told Katie Couric in a 2014 interview, "It looks fitting for dissent." She made headlines when she wore it after Donald Trump's election in 2016, even though there were no cases in the Supreme Court that day. You have to love a person who can speak through their clothes.

In honor of the judge, Banana Republic has re-released her favored dissenting collar necklace for a limited time only, renaming it the Notorious Necklace ($98, Banana Republic). The necklace features sparkling glass stones, a velvet tie, and a sign you disagree with something. To honor RBG's lifelong fight, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the International Center for Research on Women through Dec. 31. Back in 2019, the late justice actually received a Champions for Change award from ICRW.

As the second-ever female justice to serve on the Supreme Court, RBG's legacy leaves much to be celebrated. If you want to bring in a piece of her iconic, trail-blazing attitude into your day-to-day life, you can pre-order the Notorious Necklace now on Banana Republic's website. As of Oct. 2, the accessory is already back-ordered through November, so you may want to place that order sooner rather than later.