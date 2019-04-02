Things between the Woods and the Kardashian-Jenner families might be showing signs of cooling down. So cool, in fact, that Jordyn Woods' mother is leaving positive comments on Kylie Jenner's Instagrams. Although Kylie Jenner only just recently spoke out about the Tristan Thompson and Woods drama and the two friends haven't really shown any signs of reconciliation on their own, Elizabeth Woods' comment on Kylie Jenner's Instagram might be a sign that things are moving in a positive direction.

Jenner posted some adorable Stormi content to her Instagram on Sunday, March 31. The first post showed Stormi bopping around with a pink purse slung over her arm. The second was a video of Travis Scott helping Stormi — pink purse still in hand — walk down a small set of stairs. According to Jenner's posts just before this excellent #StormiContent was posted, she, Scott, and Stormi are all on vacation together, so that explains why it looks like Scott and Stormi are at a resort and not Jenner's Calabasas home in the video. I'd need a break from the world after all of that Tristan Thompson drama, too.

Elizabeth Woods, Jordyn Woods' mother, commented on the photo of Stormi carrying the pink purse.

She commented with three simple red hearts. So, uh, what's going on here, Elizabeth? Are you cool with the Kardashians now? Is Jordyn cool with them now?

Back in March, when all of the Thompson drama was still going down, Jordyn Woods liked one of Kylie Jenner's Instagrams, making fans scratch their heads wondering what the heck was going on. Fans are only going to get more and more confused now that Woods' mother has joined in on interacting with Jenner on social media, but all will (hopefully) be cleared up on the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired its Season 16 season premiere on Sunday, March 31.

While Jordyn seems to be living her best life lately, Kylie Jenner commented on the cheating scandal for the first time in an interview with The New York Times.

She, unfortunately, didn't divulge how she was feeling in the middle of that Kardashian Khaos. What she did address was the Kylie Lip Kit named after Woods' price being noticeably slashed in half in the middle of all the drama, leading fans to believe that it was a petty and calculated move on Jenner's part.

"That is just not my character," Jenner told the outlet when asked if the sale's timing was intentional. "I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back." She told The New York Times that the sale had been planned and scheduled when the packaging for the lip kit (titled "Jordy") was switched from white to black. This was, according to Jenner, before the cheating bombshell news dropped mid-February.

"Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale," she continued. Elite Daily previously reached out to both Jenner's and Woods' teams for comment on Jenner's comments to the The New York Times, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The Kardashian-Jenners have kind of made it impossible to know exactly where Jenner and Woods stand. But as always with this family, all the secrets they keep will probably be the main plot points of KUWTK Season 16.