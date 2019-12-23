In preparation for 2020, I'm forcing myself to trash all my old, expired makeup and buy some fresh picks to start the new year looking fresh. Fortunately, I can stock up on a ton of newbies without breaking the bank thanks to e.l.f.'s End of Season Sale, happening right now. If $1 lippies, $2 skincare, and $3 palettes sound appealing to you, I highly suggest you hit up the e.l.f. site right now — that is, after you let me hype up the top products worth adding to your cart.

To access the End of Season Sale, simply head over to the brand's website and scroll down until you see the sale banner. Then, you'll find a page with over 100 discounted products, most marked down to less than four bucks. Find a better sale this close to Christmas, I dare you! Whether you're hoping to grab some new makeup like myself, or want to give e.l.f.'s fab skincare or makeup brushes a try, there are a ton of great products to choose from. The brand hasn't specified the sale's start and end dates, so the best way to ensure you get your 60% off is by shopping ASAP.

Catch me snagging ALL the Luscious Liquid Lipsticks ($1, originally $2, e.l.f. Cosmetics), because at just one dollar a pop, I'd be bonkers to pass these up:

If you'd prefer a palette, though, the Beautifully Bare Natural Glow Face Palette ($3, originally $8, e.l.f. Cosmetics) looks like a million bucks, but it'll cost you just $3:

I hate to splurge on tools, so the Facial Massager ($2, originally $4, e.l.f. Cosmetics) is an especially good pick. We stan a blood-stimulating beauty roller!

Another really exciting addition to the sale is the e.l.f. xo Nabela Noor Complete Collection ($14, originally $35, e.l.f. Cosmetics):

The Bangladeshi-American beauty influencer's gorgeous collab set includes a five-piece brush set, a nude liquid lipstick and lipliner, and a shimmering loose highlighter. Plus a gold makeup bag to store it all! To shop the above and more, check out e.l.f.'s End of Season sale and start 2020 with a ton of new faves.