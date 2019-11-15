e.l.f. Cosmetics' Hemp-Derived Cannabis Sativa Collection Is SO Affordable

Although cannabis sativa seed oil-infused products have made their way onto the market, the expensive price point on such a trendy ingredient has kept it a privileged purchase. But not anymore. Created at a supremely affordable price point for devotees who don't have a boatload to spend on a moisturizer, e.l.f. Cosmetics' Hemp-Derived Cannabis Sativa Collection allows more people to get in on the increasingly popular skincare ingredient. The products won't get you high (there are no traces of THC in cannabis sativa seed oil-derived products), but there are several benefits this buzzy ingredient can have on your skin, especially as colder weather creeps up.

“Hemp seed oil has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, making it useful in treating a variety of skin conditions," Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told Allure. "The compounds on hemp seed oil have a soothing effect." It's exactly what e.l.f. set out to do with their new drop.

Consisting of four different pieces, the brand's Cannabis Sativa Collection infuses hemp-derived cannabis sativa seed oil alongside hyaluronic acid, vitamins A and C, and more to ensure each product contains multiple benefits. "We really formulate these super carefully and meticulously," Sydney Dake, e.l.f.'s associate manager of upstream innovation, tells Elite Daily exclusively. "[The products] are super nourishing, [and] they're meant to hydrate from the inside out and plump the skin. Everyone that's tried them can't get enough. They're really focused around nourishment versus just surface-level hydration or calming."

The collection starts at just $5 and caps off at $12 — an affordable range you won't see from many other cannabis sativa seed oil-infused products. This is all part of the "e.l.f. magic," according to the brand. "We're taking something that other brands are making inaccessible and we're making it accessible with our price point," says Kory Marchisotto, senior vice president, chief marketing officer of e.l.f. Cosmetics. "So we're able to give you the best of beauty with the cannabis sativa at a price point you can afford."

The collection kicks off with the Happy Hydration Cream ($12, e.l.f. Cosmetics), a moisturizer packed with cannabis sativa seed oil (obvi) and hyaluronic acid, which helps reduce inflammation and locks in much-needed moisture on your skin, respectively — a need during the winter if your face, like mine, is a painful red, dry, cold tomato.

If you love a good facial oil, I can happily report (after trying it myself) that e.l.f.'s next product in this lineup, the All The Feels Facial Oil ($12, e.l.f. Cosmetics) is good one. Formulated with a mixture of jojoba oil, squalane oil, rosehip seed oil, and hemp oil, this facial oil feels luxurious and soaks into skin well, leaving your skin hydrated to the touch, without the shine and grease of a super heavy facial oil.

In lieu of sounding like a broken record, I won't focus on how hydrating the Puff Puff Primer ($8, e.l.f. Cosmetics) is. (OK, but it is really hydrating.) But I will focus on how it's made with vitamins A and C to give your skin a lit-from-within glow and to prep your skin for makeup.

As someone with perpetually dry and chapped lips, even after chugging a gallon of water per day, I was pleasantly surprised to find e.l.f.'s Calm Balm ($5, e.l.f. Cosmetics) helped calm my inflamed lips and kept them feeling hydrated for several hours — especially because I usually have to reapply lip balms every hour. The hemp-derived cannabis sativa seed oil and sunflower seed oil soothe even painfully chapped lips and lock in moisture. TL;DR: God is an inanimate object and its name is Calm Balm.

Available now on the e.l.f. Cosmetics website and at Target, e.l.f.'s Hemp-Derived Cannabis Sativa Collection will have you and your skin flying high.