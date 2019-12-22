Ed Sheeran might be one of the most recognizable musicians around, but his wife usually tends to fly under the radar — until now. Cherry Seaborn has a starring role opposite the British musician in his latest project, and it's the rare glimpse into their relationship that fans won't be able to stop shipping. Seaborn appropriately makes her on-screen debut in Ed Sheeran’s "Put It All On Me" music video alongside a little timeline of their relationship history, and it's just as romantic as you'd imagine it to be.

While not too much is known about Sheeran's other half, Seaborn has inspired a slew of his most romantic songs, including "Perfect" and "Castle on the Hill." Now, from the look of things, Sheeran's collaboration with Ella Mai might also contain some homages to his wife, which he hinted at when he included her in the visual accompaniment. On Sunday, Dec. 22, the "Shape of You" hitmaker finally released the music video for "Put It All On Me" along with a few sentences explaining how they went from childhood sweethearts to a married couple.

In the video, Seaborn — whom Sheeran reportedly first met when they were 11 and later reconnected with during one of Taylor Swift's Fourth of July holiday parties — can be seen goofing around, busting moves, packing on the PDA, and just generally looking over the moon in love with the British singer in their London apartment.

During their aww-worthy exchange, text appeared on the screen that read, "Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard."

The caption then alluded to Sheeran's 2017 album and track of the same name, continuing, "They made out at the castle on the hill."

The text concluded their love story, adding, "A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019."

Ed Sheeran on YouTube

Considering that Sheeran is normally so private about his personal life, the video is a welcome peek at his relationship with Seaborn and their life together — and it's safe to say that married life definitely agrees with them.

While Sheeran and Seaborn tied the knot in January in a small and intimate ceremony with 40 guests that included none of the singer's celebrity friends, the couple reportedly had a second, star-studded celebration during the summer. According to Metro UK, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, and Sir Elton John were all in attendance at the festival-style ceremony.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

From the music video, it looks like the newlyweds are definitely settling into married life happily and enjoying the holiday season together. And, according to Sheeran's manager Stuart Camp, he wouldn't be surprised if the couple plans to add to their little family in the near future as Sheeran is currently taking a break from touring.

"He won’t sit still for long. He’s not the holiday sort. But things may change – he could have a young family relatively soon," Camp said during an August interview with Music Week.

Only time will tell, but in the meantime, here's hoping that Sheeran will continue gifting fans with many more bangers inspired by his leading lady over the next few years.