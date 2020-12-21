A year after announcing he was taking a break from music, Ed Sheeran is now back with a new single called "Afterglow." The singer said it was a "Christmas present" for fans who've been waiting for him to return. You need to read Ed Sheeran's "Afterglow" lyrics because they're so romantic, as always.

Sheeran teased the song just hours before its release. On Sunday, Dec. 20, he went on social media to reveal he had something planned up his sleeve, writing, "11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present," on Instagram. He also shared a short clip on his IG Story of him with a guitar in hand.

Obviously, fans guessed it was new music. They wrote things like "ED IS BACK 😭," "It's happening," and "YOU'RE SAVING 2020." Dan + Shay, who've covered several of Sheeran's songs before, were just as excited for the star's comeback, too. "OMG IT’S A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE 😭," they gushed in the comments section.

The next day, Sheeran came out with "Afterglow," marking his first release in 18 months. In December 2019, the singer announced he would be taking a break to "go out and see more of the world" and he'll come back only when he "actually [had] something to write about.”

Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Sheeran hinted a new album could be on the way, he explained "Afterglow" stood on its own. "Hey guys. 'Afterglow' is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too," he wrote on IG. "Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x."

Sheeran dropped a performance video for "Afterglow" to go along with the release, which you can watch below.

As you can expect, "Afterglow" is a love song and it has the sweetest lyrics you'll ever read. In the first chorus, Sheeran reflects on a Saturday morning spent with his special someone. "You should see the way the light dances off your head/ A million colours of hazel, golden and red," he sings.

From there, the song only gets more romantic because Sheeran sings about losing time with his loved one in the winter. "Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow/ So alone in love like the world had disappeared/ Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go/ I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow," he continues. "Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow."

Check out Sheeran's full "Afterglow" lyrics below.

Intro

One, two

Verse 1

Stop the clocks, it's amazing

You should see the way the light dances off your head

A million colours of hazel, golden and red

Saturday morning is fading

The sun's reflected by the coffee in your hand

My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again

Pre-Chorus

We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle

Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow

So alone in love like the world had disappeared

Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go

I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow

And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears

Chorus

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Verse 2

The weather outside's changing

The leaves are buried under six inches of white

The radio is playing, Iron & Wine

This is a new dimension

This is a level where we're losing track of time

I'm holding nothing against it, except you and I

Pre-Chorus

We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle

Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow

So alone in love like the world had disappeared

Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go

I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow

And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears

Chorus

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

"Afterglow" is the perfect song for the winter season and fans hope they'll hear more of Sheeran in 2021.