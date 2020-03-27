While the coronavirus pandemic is taking away some of the simple pleasures in life, like hitting up happy hour or going out to eat, there's some comfort in knowing everyone is in this together. Even your favorite stars are bored in their houses right now. Take Dylan Sprouse, whose quotes about quarantining with Barbara Palvin are the definition of relatable.

"Everything has been all right here," Dylan Sprouse tells Elite Daily from his home in New York City. "We've been playing a lot of video games, watching a lot of television and film, and just enjoying the time together, actually."

Sprouse seems to be staying pretty positive about the situation, calling social distancing with his girlfriend Palvin "nice, because normally we're flying all over the place." The actor and model began dating in June of 2018, and the two have been the stuff of #relationshipgoals ever since. Between their busy careers, it makes sense quality time would be hard to come by. So with filming productions and events canceled, now they've got nothing but time.

So, what sort of stuff are Sprouse and Palvin getting into? Turns out, it's a lot of Nintendo. "Animal Crossing is a game that everyone is playing right now because of quarantine. That's just, like, one of my favorite games in the world," Sprouse says.

The game has even inspired him to conduct some research. "[I] love animal biology ... Animal Crossing taught me about a new fish I never heard about before called the 'barreleye,' which apparently has a translucent skull," he says excitedly. "I was just ecstatic to read about something I didn't know about like that."

Sprouse has also taken to unarchiving past social media posts in the name of pleasing his fans (and likely boredom). He's also adding some choice new photo to his feed, and they're pretty damn amusing.

