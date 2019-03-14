Dylan Sprouse's Reaction To Barbara Palvin's Victoria's Secret Angel News Is So Sweet

Ah, young celebrities. Aren't their relationships always so — what's the word? — fancy. In the case of actor Dylan Sprouse and new Victoria's Secret Angel Barbara Palvin, I couldn't think of a better way to describe it. The Hungarian model and twin actor have enjoyed all the luxuries of fame, youth, and beauty, and now, Palvin is taking her career to the next level. Dylan Sprouse's reaction to Barbara Palvin's Victoria's Secret Angel news is very sweet and supportive, which gives fans just one more thing to be jealous of.

Palvin, 25, and Sprouse, 26, have been dating since roughly June 2018 when they were first spotted at the World Cup together. However, by the time the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show rolled around, it was all systems go for these two. Palvin walked the runway for the first time since 2012, and Sprouse was there cheering her on in the audience. They also walked that pink carpet together (Palvin in black, Sprouse in White) and showed off their truly shocking facial symmetry and lovey-dovey vibes. Sprouse famously waited for the show to end with a pile of Shake Shack hamburgers at the ready, as Palvin was meticulous about her diet and workout routine prior to the big night.

The move to bring junk food to the show is particularly noteworthy given the backlash VS received after Vogue published an interview with Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek who made controversial comments regarding the casting of thin models and not including transgender women in the show. Razek later released an apology statement on Twitter to the trans community, but did not address VS's plus-size clientele or his comments regarding weight and size.

However, if Palvin and Sprouse were stressed by the leadership of the company's controversial comments, they did not show it at the Fashion Show. When Palvin stomped the runway, Sprouse was videotaped standing with his hand to his heart, staring at his girlfriend in admiration.

OK, OK, OK. You guys get it. They're adorable.

Of course, when Palvin was named the new VS Angel, Sprouse wasn't going to let it go by without congratulating her in a public, sweet way.

Sprouse actually shared the good news on his Instagram account first. He posted a romantic photo of himself and Palvin holding hands in the street with the caption: "The missus has a big announcement, officially a VS angel! Proud of all the work you’ve done leading up to this and here’s to more years of success and a little less Ben and Jerry’s ice cream."

Later, Palvin shared her awesome Victoria Secret Angel announcement video with the caption: "OFFICIALLY A @victoriassecret ANGEL ! I don’t know where to begin but I’ll try : I never thought it would happen and it has exceeded all my expectations. I’m very excited to announce that I’m officially a @victoriassecret ANGEL ! Thank you for believing in me."

She added,

There were times where I let my own thoughts hold me back and it was a hard climb away from those but my family , my team, Ed, and everyone at VS they were always there to support me and uplift me. I am proud to represent Hungary, and most importantly, all of you in this new chapter of my life! Thank you all so much again ♥️♥️♥️

Congratulations, Barbara! From me, Dylan, and all of your fans! Meet me at Shake Shack.