If you become as fully invested in on-screen couples as I do, you've probably dreamt about your favorites turning into couples IRL. Fortunately for us, sometimes they do! Thanks to the rom-coms that fill our Netflix watch-lists, we have plenty of celeb relationships to analyze from start to finish, starting with the on-screen turned off-screen romance of Dylan O'Brien and Britt Robertson. They met on the set of their 2012 romantic comedy, The First Time, and have been together ever since. To learn about how this adorable couple came to be, I've put together Dylan O'Brien and Britt Robertson's relationship timeline. You're welcome.

The First Time is your typical high school love story, where a couple falls in love over the span of one weekend. Totally happens, right? O'Brien's character, Dave, is pining over the popular girl, and Robertson's Aubrey has an older boyfriend who doesn't quite understand her. When the two meet by chance at a party, they immediately begin to fall for each other. Ah, if only it was that simple.

Regardless of the somewhat cheesy storyline (which I honestly have no problem with), an adorable, real-life couple came out of The First Time. Let's take a closer look at Dylan O'Brien and Britt Robertson's relationship.

2012 Giphy While their characters on The First Time fall in love almost immediately, O'Brien and Robertson didn't fall for each other as quickly. In an interview with Hollywire, Robertson talks about their first kiss on set, and it wasn't nearly as perfect as their on-screen chemistry would lead you to believe. "The first time Dylan and I did a kissing scene, it was our first kissing scene that we filmed, and I was just like, ‘John, I do not feel good about this!’ And I was right, because we ended up filming it again the next day," she told Hollywire. "Maybe I was just so nervous I wasn’t in the moment… but we got it right eventually. And then we just got really good at kissing."

2015 This year was quite a big one for the couple. In April, Robertson blessed the big screen with her talent as one of the main characters in The Longest Ride, and O'Brien's support for his long-time girlfriend was too cute to handle. #Swoon. Come May, Robertson told Clevver that her boyfriend of three years still made her nervous from time to time, especially when he would visit her on set. "He hates it when I’m on set when he’s working and vice versa. I hate when he’s on set watching me work. I think it’s because we’re both actors and very aware of the process," she told Clevver. "I think it makes sense that we’re a little shy and sensitive about working in front of our significant others. To me it makes sense. It’s nice that we both don’t like it. When I go visit him I don’t even go on set. And, when he visits me it’s very rare that I’ll go on set.” When asked how she and O'Brien make their relationship work, despite their busy schedules, Robertson simply answered, "You know, you just find the time to be with one another." In September, O'Brien gushed about Robertson in an interview with ODE. He opened up about how she makes him nervous on set, too, not just because she's his girlfriend, but also because she's such an incredibly talented actress. And when asked who he would get lost in the world with, he adorably responded with "Brittany." SO CUTE.

June 2017 Giphy Engagement rumors began to circulate about the two when Robertson's Instagram account was hacked. The hacker posted a picture of O'Brien with the caption, "Yes, we are officially engaged. #brylan is real confirmed by chikri." After a few hours, the picture was taken down, and Robertson confirmed she had been hacked.